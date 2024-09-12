Bayraktar TB2 Passes Quality Assurance With Over Its 750 Flight-Record
9/12/2024 6:07:36 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Bayraktar TB2 UAV with tail number S5, which passed acceptance
tests in 2014 and was the first system included in the inventory of
the Turkish Ground Forces Command, was the first UAV to complete
its fuselage life after serving 10,000 hours.
The IED has taken important roles in Operations Trench,
Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, Peace Spring, Spring Shield, and
the ongoing Claw Operations, respectively.
The UAV made more than 750 flights during his mission.
UAVs also played a key role in ending the 30-year Occupation of
Karabakh, as well as the wars in Libya, Ukraine, Mali and Burkina
Faso.
