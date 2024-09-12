Global And China Ecological Domain And Automotive Hardware Expansion Research Report 2024: How Will OEM Ecology And Peripheral Hardware Develop?

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ecological Domain and Automotive Hardware Expansion Research Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive Ecological Domain Research: How Will OEM Ecology and Peripheral Hardware Develop?

Ecological Domain and Automotive Hardware Expansion Research Report, 2024 recently delves in the dynamics of automotive ecological domain in peripheral hardware expansion, supplier ecological solutions and OEM ecological implementation, and comprehensively combs and forecasts the development and future trends of automotive ecological domain.

First, the ecological domain will realize large-scale interconnection between IVI and external software and hardware, and obtain efficient collaborative perception and calculation of multiple devices.

The automotive ecological domain refers to the software and hardware ecosystem centering on IVI and including various peripheral devices. The IVI can call terminal sensors (such as mobile phones, cameras, UAVs, tablet PCs, etc.) and computing power, and attain efficient collaborative perception and computing of multiple devices through the cloud platform.

The ecological expansion of automotive applications has always been a hot spot for OEMs and suppliers, and the development can be divided into three stages. In the first stage, ecological expansion is mainly realized through IVI application mall. In the second stage, the mobile phone ecosystem will be transferred to IVI through phone-vehicle interconnection. In the third ecological stage, watches, cameras, tablet PCs, and even UAVs, smart homes, seats, etc. are added.

Xiaomi Automobile is a typical ecological domain constructor. Relying on its HyperOS and Mi Home ecosystem, Xiaomi Automobile can support 1,000+ Mi Home devices to get on vehicles seamlessly, and can be connected without passwords under the same account to realize automatic scenario linkage.

In order to support ecological expansion, Xiaomi has reserved a large number of interfaces in central instrument displays (CIDs), center consoles and seat back.

Second, OEMs often start from scenarios to design the ecological domain expansion.

According to Ecological Domain and Automotive Hardware Expansion Research Report, 2024, the automotive ecology has included hundreds of kinds of hardware and thousands of accessible hardware devices. From OEMs' point of view, Xiaomi Automobile can support the first batch of 1,000+ Mi Home devices to get on vehicles, GAC's Green Smart Car Home can support interconnection with 4,000+ devices, and Huawei's house-wide intelligence is connected with 7,000+ smart items carrying HarmonyOS.

Facing massive hardware resources, OEMs often conduct hardware layout from scenarios when designing the ecological domain, especially typical scenarios like smart home, gaming, viewing, karaoke, virtual reality, shooting, office, camping, charging, smart mobility, sports and health. At present, most of automotive hardware products are optional, and some of them can be purchased conveniently through official App stores of OEMs.

Hardware interconnection cases in entertainment scenarios:

Dongfeng Warrior is equipped with a UAV system: Warrior 917, which was launched in August 2023, is equipped with a UAV system. The system is composed of a S400 UAV from GDU and a control system, focusing on safe and intelligent outdoor scenarios of IVI integration. Its roof can be expanded to be an apron. In addition to regular flying functions, the UAV can monitor roads, survey road terrain, slope, angle and other environmental information, and support synchronous intelligent path planning.

Avatr has a custom karaoke microphone: Avatr boasts a wireless karaoke microphone (dual microphone) customized for the smart cockpit, with a built-in DSP processing chip, which can beautify human voice, optimize reverberation curve, and support linkage with the screen, sound and atmosphere lights in the cockpit.

In smart home scenarios, OEMs have promoted 'the whole ecology covering people, cars and home'. Users can remotely control and manage smart home devices (including air conditioners, water heaters, lighting, security systems, etc.) through mobile phones, cars and other devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction to Automotive Ecological Domain

1.1 Development History of Automotive Products

1.2 Definition of Automotive "Ecological Domain"

1.3 Ecological Domain Technical Architecture

1.4 Ecological Domain System Integration Technology

1.5 Ecological Domain Expansion Modes

1.6 Future Development Trends of Ecology Domain

2 Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain

2.1 Summary of Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain

2.1.1 Summary of Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Smart Home Products

2.1.2 Summary of Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Entertainment Equipment

2.1.3 Summary of Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Office Equipment

2.1.4 Summary of Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Wearable Devices

2.1.5 Summary of Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Camping/Charging Equipment

2.1.6 Summary of Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Other Equipment

2.1.7 Summary of AM Hardware of Automotive Ecological Domain

2.2 Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Intelligent Speaker Interconnection

2.3 Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Game Consoles such as SWITCH and PS

2.4 Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Gamepads

2.5 Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Microphones

2.6 Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: UAVs

2.7 Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Tablet PC/Computer-IVI Interconnection

2.8 Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: AR/VR Glasses

2.9 Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Smartwatches

2.10 Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Camping Equipment

2.11 Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Charging Equipment

2.12 Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Refrigerators

2.13 Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Seats

3 Automotive Ecological Domain Solutions

3.1 Summary of Ecological Domain Solutions

3.2 Huawei

3.3 Xiaomi

3.4 Xingji Meizu

3.5 OPPO

3.6 VIVO

3.7 Alibaba

3.8 Baidu

3.9 Tencent

3.10 Neusoft Group

3.11 PATEO

3.12 Qualcomm

3.13 Z-One

4 Ecological Domain Application of OEMs

4.1 Ecological Domain Application of OEMs

4.2 SAIC

4.3 GAC

4.4 FAW

4.5 Changan

4.6 Great Wall Motor

4.7 BYD

4.8 Geely

4.9 Xpeng

4.10 Li Auto

4.11 Neta

4.12 NIO

5 Summary and Trends of Automotive Ecological Domain

