Ibis Styles Dragon Mart Hotel Earns CAC Designation, Advancing Dubai's Mission For Certified Autism Destinationtm Status

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This milestone propels Dubai towards becoming the 1st Certified Autism DestinationTM in the Eastern Hemisphere, led by the Dubai Department of & Tourism

- Evan Alhajj, general manager

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) is proud to announce that Ibis Styles Dragon Mart has achieved the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation and now joins the expanding network of trained and certified locations in Dubai. IBCCES awards the CAC designation to organizations committed to making their services accessible and welcoming for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals through specialized autism awareness training and certification.

"Joining the autism certification program is a significant step forward in our mission to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all our guests,” shared Evan Alhajj, general manager of Ibis Styles Dragon Mart.“At Ibis Styles Dragon Mart Dubai, we are dedicated to ensuring that everyone, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, experiences comfort, safety, and exceptional service. This certification reflects our commitment to inclusivity and continuous efforts to enhance our staff's understanding and capabilities. We believe that embracing such initiatives will not only elevate our standards but also set a benchmark for the hospitality industry. Our goal is to make every guest feel at home, and this program is a crucial part of that journey.”

To achieve the certification, the staff at Ibis Styles Dragon Mart completed specialized training on autism and sensory awareness, preparing them with the understanding and skills to better welcome autistic and sensory-sensitive guests along with their families to the hotel. IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to provide additional recommendations to enhance the experience, as well as sensory guides to enable guests to make informed decisions and choose environments that align with their individual needs and preferences within the hotel.

This achievement marks a key milestone in Dubai's broader effort to become the first Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) in the Eastern Hemisphere driven by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The CAD is awarded by IBCCES to destinations that train and certify a diverse range of accommodations, recreation, and entertainment options specifically designed to be accessible and welcoming to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“We are truly honored to witness the dedication of the team at Ibis Styles Dragon Mart Dubai. Their commitment not only elevates the hotel's standards of service but also contributes significantly to Dubai's progress toward becoming a more inclusive and accessible destination,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center TM (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Ibis Styles Dragon Mart Dubai

Ibis Styles Dragon Mart Dubai is a vibrant and contemporary hotel located in the heart of International City, Dubai. Situated amidst the bustling commercial hub of Dragon Mart, the hotel offers easy access to a wide range of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Just a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, it is an ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers. Inspired by the enchanting allure of the Arabian Desert and Oasis, the hotel's design provides a unique and inviting atmosphere. With modern amenities, all-inclusive packages, and family-friendly facilities, ibis Styles Dragon Mart Dubai is committed to delivering exceptional service and a comfortable stay for all guests. The hotel prides itself on its dedication to inclusivity, recently joining the Autism Travel certification program to ensure a welcoming environment for travelers on the autism spectrum.

Myron Pincomb

IBCCES

+1 904-608-0493

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.