Minister Of Youth And Sports, AMF President Meet With Birbaşa Bakı Team

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, and the
President of the Azerbaijan Mini football Federation (AMF), Orkhan
Mammadov, have met with the members of the "Birbaşa Bakı" team,
which has won the Champions League in Poland,
Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the impressions of the coach and players
regarding the tournament were shared.
The minister and the federation president congratulated the team
members for representing the country well on the international
stage and for achieving this high success, evaluating this victory
as a clear example of the development of minifutbol in our
country.
According to Farid Gayibov, interest in minifutbol has increased
since the national team became the European champion.
The minister stated that the successful results of our clubs and
national team on the international stage are the result of the
federation's efforts and the high-level organization of the
national championship.
Orkhan Mammadov noted that, as in all sports, the government
provides attention and support to minifutbol, stressing that this
factor serves as an additional stimulus for achieving
successes.
The founder of the "Birbaşa Bakı" team, Ramin Hacıyev, linked
the team's victory in the Champions League to Azerbaijan's status
as a sports nation, emphasizing that they will work even harder to
achieve further success in international arenas in the future. The
team members also shared their impressions of the competition
during the meeting.
Established on September 29, 2017, the Azerbaijan Minifootball
Federation (AMF) focuses on the development and promotion of
mini-football in Azerbaijan.
In 2018, the Federation became a member of the European
Minifootball Federation and World Minifootball Federations, which
gives Azerbaijan the opportunity to participate in international
minifootball tournaments.
One of the main activities of the Federation is the organisation
of domestic and international competitions. The AMF regularly hosts
tournaments and leagues throughout the year and sends the national
mini-soccer team to international tournaments to represent
Azerbaijan on the global stage and promote the country's reputation
as a competitive force in the sport.
The Federation works with schools, community groups, and other
organisations to raise awareness of the sport and encourage more
people to take part in it. This includes organising promotional
events, public relations programmes, and media campaigns to
increase the development and popularity of mini-football in
Azerbaijan.
