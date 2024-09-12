Minister Of Youth And Sports, AMF President Meet With Birbaşa Bakı Team

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, and the President of the Azerbaijan Mini Federation (AMF), Orkhan Mammadov, have met with the members of the "Birbaşa Bakı" team, which has won the in Poland, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the impressions of the coach and players regarding the tournament were shared.

The minister and the federation president congratulated the team members for representing the country well on the international stage and for achieving this high success, evaluating this victory as a clear example of the development of minifutbol in our country.

According to Farid Gayibov, interest in minifutbol has increased since the national team became the European champion.

The minister stated that the successful results of our clubs and national team on the international stage are the result of the federation's efforts and the high-level organization of the national championship.

Orkhan Mammadov noted that, as in all sports, the government provides attention and support to minifutbol, stressing that this factor serves as an additional stimulus for achieving successes.

The founder of the "Birbaşa Bakı" team, Ramin Hacıyev, linked the team's victory in the Champions League to Azerbaijan's status as a sports nation, emphasizing that they will work even harder to achieve further success in international arenas in the future. The team members also shared their impressions of the competition during the meeting.

Established on September 29, 2017, the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation (AMF) focuses on the development and promotion of mini-football in Azerbaijan.

In 2018, the Federation became a member of the European Minifootball Federation and World Minifootball Federations, which gives Azerbaijan the opportunity to participate in international minifootball tournaments.

One of the main activities of the Federation is the organisation of domestic and international competitions. The AMF regularly hosts tournaments and leagues throughout the year and sends the national mini-soccer team to international tournaments to represent Azerbaijan on the global stage and promote the country's reputation as a competitive force in the sport.

The Federation works with schools, community groups, and other organisations to raise awareness of the sport and encourage more people to take part in it. This includes organising promotional events, public relations programmes, and media campaigns to increase the development and popularity of mini-football in Azerbaijan.

