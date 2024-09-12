عربي


35Th Session Of The CIS Interstate Council On Hydrometeorology Held In Dushanbe

35Th Session Of The CIS Interstate Council On Hydrometeorology Held In Dushanbe


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

The 35th session of the Interstate Council on Hydrometeorology of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has commenced in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, scheduled for September 11-12, Azernews reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the session is attended by the heads of hydrometeorological services from CIS countries and representatives from the Executive Committee of the council. The event, regularly held to assess the progress in hydrometeorology, focuses on the work done at both national and interstate levels, future cooperation prospects, and other relevant issues.

Representing Azerbaijan, Nazim Mahmudov, head of the National Hydrometeorological Service (MHS) and the current chairman of the council, delivered a presentation on Azerbaijan's advancements in hydrometeorology, including the development of the early warning system. He also highlighted the preparatory work for the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

During the session, Mahmudov, who had been serving as the interim chairman of the Interstate Council on Hydrometeorology following last year's 34th session hosted by Azerbaijan, formally transferred the chairmanship to the representative of the Government of Tajikistan for the upcoming term.

