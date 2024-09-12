35Th Session Of The CIS Interstate Council On Hydrometeorology Held In Dushanbe
Date
9/12/2024 5:18:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The 35th session of the Interstate Council on Hydrometeorology
of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has commenced in
Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, scheduled for September 11-12,
Azernews reports.
According to the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources, the session is attended by the heads of
hydrometeorological services from CIS countries and representatives
from the Executive Committee of the council. The event, regularly
held to assess the progress in hydrometeorology, focuses on the
work done at both national and interstate levels, future
cooperation prospects, and other relevant issues.
Representing Azerbaijan, Nazim Mahmudov, head of the National
Hydrometeorological Service (MHS) and the current chairman of the
council, delivered a presentation on Azerbaijan's advancements in
hydrometeorology, including the development of the early warning
system. He also highlighted the preparatory work for the 29th
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP29).
During the session, Mahmudov, who had been serving as the
interim chairman of the Interstate Council on Hydrometeorology
following last year's 34th session hosted by Azerbaijan, formally
transferred the chairmanship to the representative of the
Government of Tajikistan for the upcoming term.
MENAFN12092024000195011045ID1108665821
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.