Traffic Police Appeals Drivers Regarding 2024 Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Baku City State Traffic Department appealed to the drivers regarding the "2024 Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix".

According to Azernews, the application reads:

"Taking into account the restriction of movement on some streets and avenues in connection with the "2024 Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix", which will start tomorrow, especially at the southern gate of the capital city - Baku, in order to ensure traffic safety and prevent traffic congestion, drivers are requested to drive from the southbound towards the city center, i.e. "Azneft" roundabout and as an alternative to "Neftchilar" Avenue, they should move from the 14th kilometer of Baku-Salyan road in the direction of Lokbatan circle by passing through "20 Janvar" or Yeni Yasamal territory on the city bypass road.

At the same time, residents of the 20th area, Bayil settlement, are advised to move towards the center through the inner roads, passing through Gurban Abbasov Street, along Teymur Elchin, Mehdi Huseyn, and Lermontov Streets.

Further to the application, the State Traffic Police advises road users to use private passenger cars as little as possible during the race, and to move to the central part of the city only by means of public transport.