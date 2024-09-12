Traffic Police Appeals Drivers Regarding 2024 Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The Baku City State Traffic Police Department appealed to the
drivers regarding the "2024 Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix".
According to Azernews, the application reads:
"Taking into account the restriction of movement on some streets
and avenues in connection with the "2024 Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand
Prix", which will start tomorrow, especially at the southern gate
of the capital city - Baku, in order to ensure traffic safety and
prevent traffic congestion, drivers are requested to drive from the
southbound towards the city center, i.e. "Azneft" roundabout and as
an alternative to "Neftchilar" Avenue, they should move from the
14th kilometer of Baku-Salyan road in the direction of Lokbatan
circle by passing through "20 Janvar" or Yeni Yasamal territory on
the city bypass road.
At the same time, residents of the 20th area, Bayil settlement,
are advised to move towards the center through the inner roads,
passing through Gurban Abbasov Street, along Teymur Elchin, Mehdi
Huseyn, and Lermontov Streets.
Further to the application, the State Traffic Police advises
road users to use private passenger cars as little as possible
during the race, and to move to the central part of the city only
by means of public transport.
