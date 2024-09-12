Pezeshkian Urges Islamic Union, Border Removal During Iraq Visit Amid Afghanistan Wall Construction

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iranian President has called for the formation of an Islamic Union and the removal of borders between Islamic countries, similar to the European Union, during his visit to Iraq.

Masoud Pezeshkian had promised during his election campaign to close Iran's borders with Afghanistan fully. However, in a meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, he proposed removing borders between Islamic countries, highlighting their historical ties.

The Iranian President emphasized the need for a joint Islamic Union to boost unity among Islamic countries and mitigate sanctions on Iran. He suggested that Islamic nations adopt the European Union's model by removing borders for enhanced cooperation.

During his election campaign, Pezeshkian had asserted that he would close Iran's border with Afghanistan entirely, citing the need to protect Iran from external influences and manage migration.

Pezeshkian criticized Western countries' previous policies in Afghanistan, stating that Iranians should not bear the costs of others' mistakes, referring to Western involvement in Afghanistan.

Pezeshkian outlined plans to organize Afghan migrants in Iran and negotiate with European countries for the resettlement of some Afghan refugees, ensuring a structured approach.

While acknowledging the significant role and sacrifices of Afghan migrants in Iran, Pezeshkian emphasized the need for effective management and organization of these migrant communities.

On Tuesday, the Chief Commander of Iran's Police announced plans to expel nearly two million unauthorized foreign nationals from Iran by the end of the year.

The Iranian President's proposals for an Islamic Union and border removal echo a vision for greater unity and cooperation among Islamic nations, aiming to reduce sanctions and foster regional integration.

