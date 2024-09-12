US Congress To Receive Super Bowl-Level Security For January 6,2025, Certification

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. Secret Service announced that the Department of Homeland Security has designated the January 6th Congressional session to certify election results as a“National Special Security Event.”

This measure aims to prevent a repeat of the January 2021 attack by supporters on the Capitol.

Designating this date as a“National Special Security Event” allows federal, state, and local to allocate resources for a specialized security operation.

The Secret Service stated on Wednesday, September 11, that this decision was recommended following investigative reports on the January 6 attack and related Congressional and oversight organization reviews.

After losing the November 2020 election to Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump requested that Congress not certify the election results, but Congress did not heed this request.

On January 6, 2021, Congress held a joint session to certify the election results, while thousands of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol building, disrupting the session.

At that time, security forces were unable to prevent the violent breach by Trump supporters into the Capitol building.

The designation of January 6 as a“National Special Security Event” underscores the heightened security measures being implemented to protect the certification process from potential threats.

This decision reflects the serious commitment to preventing any recurrence of the violence witnessed in 2021 and ensuring the smooth and secure operation of democratic procedures.

