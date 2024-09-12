Controversial Peruvian Leader Fujimori Passes Away

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru, passed away on September 11, 2024, at 86, following a prolonged struggle with cancer.



His life and career were marked by significant achievements and controversial decisions that continue to divide Peruvian society.



Fujimori, the son of Japanese immigrant , emerged from obscurity to win the 1990 presidential election.



He campaigned as an outsider, driving a tractor to rallies and appealing to Peru's Indigenous and mixed-race populations.



Upon taking office, Fujimori faced a dire economic situation. He implemented drastic measures to combat hyperinflation, known as the "Fuji-shock". These reforms included:







Lifting subsidies on essential goods



Privatizing state-run companies

Slashing trade tariffs



While initially painful, these policies eventually stabilized Peru's economy, setting the stage for future growth.Fujimori's presidency coincided with a brutal conflict against the Maoist Shining Path guerrillas.His administration captured the group's leader, Abimael Guzman, dealing a significant blow to the insurgency.However, this success came at a high cost. Fujimori's government was accused of human rights abuses, including the use of death squads against suspected militants.In 1992, Fujimori used military force to shut down Congress , consolidating his power. He rewrote the constitution, pushing through free-market reforms and tough anti-terrorism laws.Corruption scandals plagued Fujimori's third term. In 2000, videos emerged showing his spy chief bribing politicians. Fujimori fled to Japan amid mounting accusations.Controversial Peruvian Leader Fujimori Passes AwayIn a surprising move, Fujimori returned to Peru in 2005. He was arrested, extradited, and eventually sentenced to 25 years in prison for human rights abuses.Fujimori's daughter, Keiko, has carried on his political legacy. She has run for president three times, advocating for her father's pardon and defending his policies.Alberto Fujimori's life story reflects Peru's complex political landscape. His presidency brought economic stability and victory over terrorism, but also authoritarian rule and human rights violations.As Peru continues to grapple with his legacy, Fujimori's impact on the nation's history remains undeniable.