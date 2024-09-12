Genetec Receives Dubai’s Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) Approval

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE - September 11, 2024—Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that Security Center 5.12, the latest version of its flagship unified security platform, has officially been approved by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) of Dubai.

Established in 2016, SIRA is a government body regulating the security industry in the Emirate of Dubai. It oversees the private security sector and promotes excellence by adhering to the highest international standards in security services and systems.

The new certification marks a key milestone for Genetec, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the customers.

“The SIRA approval is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our deep understanding of the security challenges faced by our customers in the region. Security Center 5.12 not only meets the stringent regulatory standards of Dubai but also sets a new benchmark for security management systems in the UAE. With the SIRA endorsement, Genetec is poised to empower organizations across Dubai with the tools they need to secure their operations effectively and efficiently.,” Firas Jadalla, Regional Director – Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) at Genetec.





