European stocks show mixed performances on Wednesday’s session end

(MENAFN) European ended Wednesday with mixed results across various markets. The STOXX Europe 600, which represents approximately 90 percent of the European market capitalization across 17 countries, saw a minimal increase of 0.07 points, or 0.01 percent, closing the day at 508.02. This slight gain indicated a relatively stable performance for the broad European index.



Germany's DAX experienced a modest rise, gaining 64 points, or 0.35 percent, to finish the session at 18,330. This increase reflects a positive movement in the German stock market, contributing to a generally favorable view of Germany's economic performance. Spain's IBEX 35 emerged as the top performer among major European indices, rising by 75 points, or 0.67 percent, to a closing level of 11,278.



In contrast, France's CAC 40 saw a decline, falling by 10 points, or 0.14 percent, to end the day at 7,396. This decrease represented a slight downturn in the French market. The UK's FTSE 100 also closed lower, dropping 12 points, or 0.15 percent, to just below 8,194, indicating a minor decline in British stocks.



Italy's FTSE MIB also saw a slight decrease, falling nearly 39 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 33,174. This decrease reflects a modest downturn in the Italian stock market, contrasting with the gains observed in some other European indices. Overall, the mixed performance across these European markets highlights varying investor sentiment and economic conditions within the region.

MENAFN12092024000045015839ID1108665317