Pro-Palestinian protesters in London call for government to halt all arms sales to Israel

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a pro-Palestine rally in London took place to protest against Israel’s ongoing on Gaza and to call for an end to British arms sales to the country. The demonstrators assembled outside the prime minister's office on Downing Street, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as "stop the genocide" and "massacre." The protestors demanded an immediate halt to the UK's arms sales to Israel, particularly following a recent on a designated "humanitarian safe zone" in southern Gaza.



The rally was organized in response to an airstrike early Tuesday that targeted a tent camp in the al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis. This attack, which resulted in at least 40 deaths and numerous injuries, occurred in an area Israel had marked as a refuge for displaced civilians. During the demonstration, participants voiced their support for Palestine and Gaza with chants like "long live Palestine" and "long live Gaza."



Several speakers at the protest called for a complete cessation of arms exports to Israel. This follows the British government's recent decision to suspend 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel after a review. The suspension includes licenses for components used in military aircraft, helicopters, drones, and ground targeting equipment, though it excludes components related to the F-35 fighter jet program.



Since the onset of the conflict with Hamas in October of the previous year, Israeli military actions have resulted in the deaths of over 41,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. The extensive bombardment has devastated Gaza, leaving much of the territory in ruins and causing severe humanitarian distress.

