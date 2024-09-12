Egypt announces conclusion of Gaza ceasefire discussions held in Doha

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Egypt announced that the cease-fire talks concerning the Gaza Strip, held in the Qatari capital of Doha, had concluded. According to a high-level source cited by Cairo News Channel, the negotiations were attended by key figures, including Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel, Qatari Prime Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya. The source described the talks as "serious" and suggested they could offer a "potential sign of hope" for resolving the ongoing conflict, although no specific details were disclosed.



For months, efforts led by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt have been underway to secure a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. These diplomatic attempts aim to facilitate a prisoner exchange and ensure that much-needed humanitarian aid reaches the besieged Gaza Strip. Despite these efforts, progress has been limited, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continuing to reject Hamas' conditions for halting the war, causing the mediation process to stall.



Since an attack last October, Israel has intensified its military operations in Gaza, disregarding a United Nations Security Council resolution that calls for an immediate cease-fire. The offensive has been relentless, leading to widespread devastation and a humanitarian crisis. Local health authorities have reported that nearly 41,100 people, the majority of them women and children, have been killed, while over 95,000 others have been injured as a result of the ongoing violence.



In addition to the staggering human toll, the Israeli blockade has caused a dire shortage of essential supplies, including food, clean water, and medicine, leaving Gaza's population in desperate conditions. The international community has voiced increasing outrage over Israel’s actions, with the country facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its conduct during the conflict. The nearly complete displacement of Gaza's population underscores the severity of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in the enclave.

