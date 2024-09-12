Al Rayyan Meet Al Shahania With Eye On Elite Clash Against Al Hilal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan will make all out efforts to secure full points against Al Shahania as the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) resumes following a three-week international break tomorrow.

The Lions will play their fourth round tie at the Ahmad Bin Ali where they will also be hosting giants Al Hilal in their opening match of the AFC Elite four days later.

Al Rayyan are looking to bounce back in the Qatari top flight after back-to-back defeats to Al Duhail and Al Gharafa.

During the break, they consolidated their squad roping in the likes of Moroccan winger Achraf Bencharki and Palestinian international Mohamed Saleh.

Al Rayyan are currently placed eighth in the OSL standings with three points and a win tomorrow will not only help them improve their position in the Qatari top flight but it will also boost the confidence of Poya Asbaghi's men before they take on Neymar-powered Al Hilal in the West Asian clash of the continental showpiece on Tuesday.



Promoted Al Shahania, however, are hoping to make the task difficult for the Lions as they are also seeking a turnaround in the league with just two points to their credit after three matches.

Al Rayyan claimed a 1-0 win when the two sides met in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) Cup recently.

But Al Shahania coach Alvaro Mejia was confident of a better performance from his side tomorrow.

“It will be completely a different match. We trust ourselves. We will play the match like all matches in order to achieve victory,” the Al Shahania coach said yesterday.

Al Shahania player Pelle van Amersfoort said:“We know that Al Rayyan are a very big team, but we are not afraid of them. We are moving step by step in the league championship.”

Meanwhile, Al Sadd and Al Gharafa will also be targeting victories in OSL tomorrow ahead of their Champions League Elite fixtures next week.

Al Sadd, who will face United Arab Emirates' Al Ain FC – the winners of the final season of the AFC Champions League – in Al Ain on Monday, will host Umm Salal at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Al Gharafa will hope for a win against Al Shamal at Al Bayt Stadium before they play against Iran's Esteghlal FC in Shahr-e Qods, Tehran the same day.

OSL leaders Al Duhail will take on Al Wakrah on Saturday while Al Arabi and Al Ahli will also be in action against Al Khor and Qatar SC respectively.

OSL Round 4 Fixtures

Tomorrow, September 13, 2024

6:00pm: Al Rayyan vs Al Shahania at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

6:00pm: Al Gharafa vs Al Shamal at Al Bayt Stadium

8:00pm: Al Sadd vs Umm Salal at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

On Saturday, September 14, 2024

6:00pm: Qatar SC vs Al Ahli at Khalifa International Stadium

6:00pm: Al Arabi vs Al Khor at Al Thumama Stadium

8:00pm: Al Wakrah vs Al Duhail at Al Janoub Stadium