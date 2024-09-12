Qatar Launches National Health Strategy 2024-2030, Aims To Build Health-Centered Society

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani launched the National Strategy 2024-2030 - 'Health for All' today during a ceremony held in Doha.

Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Al Kuwari and several other dignitaries were present at the event.

The National Health Strategy 2024-2030 aims at a health-focused society supported by an integrated health system centered on clinical excellence.

Assistant Minister for Health Affairs Dr Salih Ali Al Marri addressing the event said that National Health Strategy 2024-2030 aims to build on the progress of National Health Strategy 2018-2022, while ensuring the necessary strategic pivots are incorporated to address the current and future health sector challenges - to ultimately deliver the very best health outcomes for the people of Qatar.

He said that the National Health Strategy 2024-2030 will deliver on three strategic dimensions to address Qatar's present health sector challenges across population health, service delivery and systern efficiency.

The three strategic dimensions are improved population health and wellbeing, health system efficiency and resilience, and excellence in service delivery and patient experience.

National Health Strategy 2024-2030 will deliver defining system shifts across these three priority areas over the next seven years.

