Buchanan And Gillison-Wilson To Serve On National CACFP Sponsors Association Board Of Directors

ROUND ROCK, TX, USA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With over 55 years of experience between the two, both Michelle Buchanan of Bluefield, West Virginia, and Deborah Gillison-Wilson of Conyers, Georgia, have been elected to serve on the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) Board of Directors through September 30, 2027. Since 1986, NCA has served as a national for the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) Community.Ms. Buchanan has worked with CACFP for over 30 years. As Program Director of the Family Daycare Food Program at Community Action of Southeastern West Virginia (CASEWV), she has developed and implemented procedures and policies to meet and surpass expectations of the food program. The team at CASEWV works with family home child care operators and Head Start sites to ensure children in West Virginia have access to healthy foods. Through her position on the Board of Directors, Michelle commits to a partnership with other CACFP professionals in child care and to work as an advocate for the CACFP on all levels.Ms. Gillison-Wilson brings over 25 years of experience, working as a CACFP sponsor since 1996. Under her directive, Georgia Nutritional Services, Inc. (GNSI) exists to improve and maintain the health and nutritional status of children and adults. In her role as the Executive Director, Gillison-Wilson leads the sponsoring organization to support adult and child care centers, day care homes, at-risk afterschool sites and summer food sites. As a member of the Board of Directors, Deborah looks to continue her service with an organization that is about change, compliance in CACFP and SFSP, and which supports all organizations participating in the CACFP/SFSP.The experience, talent, passion, and commitment these professionals share for the CACFP is inspiring.Both leaders bring a great depth of experience in the CACFP and are involved in the management of sponsoring organizations that participate in the USDA child nutrition program. They are excited to serve on the NCA Board of Directors to represent the entire association and participate in development of programs, activities, and policy positions.The mission of NCA is to bring members information on legislation, regulation and advocacy issues, share resources among the entire CACFP community, and provide an engaging, informative annual conference offering the largest CACFP networking and training opportunities in the nation. CACFP is an indicator of quality care. When children and adults are cared for by providers who participate in the CACFP, they receive the best nutrition available.

