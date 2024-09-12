Parliamentary Elections Conclude With 32.25% Voter Turnout - IEC

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



Final results to be announced within 48 hours

Of 5,115,219 eligible voters, 1,638,348 cast their ballots Turnout in 2020 reached 29.9%

AMMAN - The Independent Election Commission (IEC) said that the voter turnout following the closing of the polling station at 7:00pm on Tuesday reached 32.25 per cent.

IEC said that vote counting began Tuesday's evening, with the final results to be announced within the next 48 hours.

Of the 5,115,219 eligible voters, 1,638,348 cast their ballots in Tuesday's election, according to IEC.

Karak saw the highest turnout of 61.73 per cent, with 116,882 voters casting their ballots in the southern governorate, while Amman's second district recording the lowest turnout of 18.29 per cent, the commission said.

The IEC officials said that the election process was going as scheduled and planned by the IEC.

Of the Kingdom's 38 registered political parties, 36 ran the 2024 elections through 25 lists (general list).

For the general list, there are 697 candidates, including 192 women, while in the local constituencies, 937 candidates competed in the elections, including 190 women.

A total of 172 lists were competing in local constituencies, while 25 lists were contesting the general party constituency.

Under the 2022 Elections Law, the IEC is responsible for supervising and managing all stages of the elections, while the executive authority's role is limited to providing logistical and security support to ensure the smooth running of the process.

The Kingdom is divided into 18 electoral districts as per the 2022 Elections Law, under which the 2024 elections, having in total 1,649 voting and ballot counting centres.