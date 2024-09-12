State-Of-The-Art: Early Diagnosis Of Cerebral Palsy In Infants Born Very Pre-Term

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Greg Vigna

Early MRI scans can now more reliably diagnose cerebral palsy in very pre-term infants by detecting brain injuries, allowing for timely intervention

- Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“We demonstrated consistent associations between early cerebral palsy diagnosis and the fiber density (FD), fiber-bundle cross-section (FC), and fiber density and cross-section (FDC) for each of the nine examined tracts," says Rahul Chandwani, MD, Perinatal Institute, Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, a neurological injury attorney who is Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation says,“In other words, babies born very pre-term (less than 32 weeks) are at high risk for motor impairments, including cerebral palsy. Early structural MRI and diffusion MRI at term-equivalent age provide diagnostic evidence of cerebral palsy based on findings consistent with injury in nine sensorimotor tracts. Early diagnosis for babies at risk allows for early therapeutic intervention when the clinical diagnosis is unclear.”

Dr. Vigna adds,“This study indicates that structural and diffusion MRI testing of term-equivalent age babies can reliably diagnose cerebral palsy when there is radiologic evidence of injuries to the right and left corticospinal tract, the right and left superior thalamic radiations (motor), the right and left superior thalamic radiations (sensory), the right and left posterior thalamic radiations, and the corpus callosum. When this radiologic evidence is combined with the clinical tests, the HINE and Prechtl's GMA at 3-4 months corrected age, the diagnosis of cerebral palsy is made.”

Dr. Vigna concludes,“The days when diagnoses of cerebral palsy are delayed for two years are over, we hope.”

Read Dr. Chandwani's article,“Early Micro- and Macrostructure of Sensorimotor Tracts and Development of Cerebral Palsy in High-risk Infants” in Human Brain Mapp. 2021; 42:4708-4721:

