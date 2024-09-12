Maldives Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Envoy

Male: of Foreign Affairs of Maldives H E Moosa Zameer met Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to Maldives H E Jassim bin Jaber Jassim Al Sorour. The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries. The Ambassador presented his credentials to President of Maldives H E Mohamed Muizzu on Tuesday.

