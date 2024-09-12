Engineer Rashid Lands In Kashmir After 5 Years, Bows Down On Road

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Member of Parliament for North Kashmir Engineer Rashid, who was released from Tihar jail on Wednesday after being granted bail in a terror funding case, Thursday landed in Srinagar and immediately bowed on the road to thank Almighty. He asserted that his fight was much bigger than the one being fought by Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Soon after landing in Srinagar after a gap of five years, Rashid, as per news agency KNO, bowed down on the main road, kissed the road and also broke down.

“This is my land,” he said, talking to reporters. Asked about allegations levelled against him by Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti,

Er Rashid said:“I am fighting the battle which Omar and Mehbooba can't fight. My fight is much bigger than these two.”

He said he wants self respect, peace with dignity and not the peace of the graveyard.“I will fight for my people who punctured Prime Minister

Narendera Modi's claims of Naya Kashmir through their votes,” he said. Er Rashid headed for Baramulla district where he will address a gathering. He has been released on an interim bail by the Delhi court till October 2.