Some Energy Facilities In Ukraine Come Under Russian Fire Over 40 Times - Prosecutors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian on Ukraine's infrastructure facilities, 35 civilians were killed, and the energy system suffered losses worth over $1 billion.

This was announced by Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Khomenko during the high-level international "United for Justice. Accountability for Attacks on Civilian Facilities," an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"While it is possible to restore energy infrastructure with the help of our international partners, I'd like to emphasize that these strikes took the lives of civilians, including energy workers. Thirty-five civilians were killed as a result of these strikes, more than a hundred were injured," Khomenko said.

Finnish campaign raising funds to buyequipment for Ukraine

According to the official, no region of Ukraine was spared of attacks on the energy infrastructure. Some energy facilities were hit more than 40 times.

Russian invaders employed artillery and missiles.

As a result of the attacks, more than $1 billion in damages was inflicted on the Ukrainian energy system.

As reported, over the past day, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.