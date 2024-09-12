Some Energy Facilities In Ukraine Come Under Russian Fire Over 40 Times - Prosecutors
Date
9/12/2024 12:17:13 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities, 35 civilians were killed, and the energy system suffered losses worth over $1 billion.
This was announced by Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Khomenko during the high-level international conference "United for Justice. Accountability for Attacks on Civilian Facilities," an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"While it is possible to restore energy infrastructure with the help of our international partners, I'd like to emphasize that these strikes took the lives of civilians, including energy workers. Thirty-five civilians were killed as a result of these strikes, more than a hundred were injured," Khomenko said.
Read also:
Finnish campaign raising funds to buy energy
equipment for Ukraine
According to the official, no region of Ukraine was spared of attacks on the energy infrastructure. Some energy facilities were hit more than 40 times.
Russian invaders employed artillery and missiles.
As a result of the attacks, more than $1 billion in damages was inflicted on the Ukrainian energy system.
As reported, over the past day, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.
MENAFN12092024000193011044ID1108664888
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.