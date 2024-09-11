Seeing Semi-Precious Stone Slab Innovation-Leading Backlit Series Trends In High-End Decor In 2024 Marmomac

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Established in 2003, Shenzhen Shengyao Decoration Material Co., Ltd. has become one of the leading supplier of semi-precious gemstone products in China . Covering over 13,000sqm, the company integrates product development, production, sales, and service to a wide range of – gemstone decoration materials, Such as, Gemstone Slab, Furniture, Handicraft, and MOP shell products. With a diverse product line that includes semi-precious stone slabs, countertops, and exquisite furniture made from natural semi-precious stone materials such as Agate, Crystal, Malachite, and Petrified wood ect. Shengyao has strengthen its position as an innovator in the gemstone industry.







Among their wide range variety of offerings, Shengyao's semi-precious stone slabs stand out for their unique natural textures and colors, providing a touch of elegance and sophistication to any interior design project. These slabs are not only decorative elements, but also a testament to the company's commitment to quality and craftsmanship. This factory is specialized in agate, crystal, malachite, and petrified wood production and manufacturing and became one of the leader in the natural stone market.

Nowadays, Shengyao is poised to redefine the luxury interior design market with the launch of its innovative backlit semi-precious stone slabs . These state-of-the-art slabs offer a unique transparency that, when illuminated, shows a stunning palette of color and depth, creating a dynamic and luxurious ambiance in any space.







Shengyao's backlit semi-precious stone slabs are more than just a decorative element. They reflect the company's dedication to push the boundaries of design and technology. With a backlit system that highlights the natural beauty of the stones, these slabs provide a rich visual experience that is sure to captivate audiences.

The CEO of Shenzhen Shengyao Decoration Material Co., Ltd. expressed his enthusiasm for the company's latest innovation, stating“Our backlit semi-precious stone slabs (China Backlit Semi-precious Stone Slab factory ) represent the culmination of years of research and development. They are a symbol of our commitment to combine the finest natural materials with cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving demands of the luxury interior design market.”

Shengyao's dedication to excellence will be fully displayed at the upcoming 2024 MARMOMAC International Stone Exhibition in Verona, Italy, from September 24-27. Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to witness the unparalleled beauty and innovation of Shengyao's backlit semi-precious stone slabs firsthand. The company will be located in Hall 8, at Booth D2D3-1, where they will showcase their full range of products, including the latest backlit slabs.







Shengyao Gemstone is preparing to exhibit at MARMOMAC, they extend a warm invitation to all visitors to visit their booth and experience the future of luxury interior design. Shenzhen Shengyao Decoration Material Co., Ltd. is an innovative company committed excellence and will be a pioneer in the world of gemstone decor.

For more information about Shenzhen Shengyao Decoration Material Co., Ltd. and their innovative backlit semi-precious stone slabs, visit their booth at MARMOMAC or contact their sales team directly. With a vision for the future and a legacy of quality, Shengyao is poised to redefine the standards of luxury in interior design.

Contact information:

Company Name: Shenzhen Shengyao Decoration Material Co.,Ltd

Contact Person: Amy Yang

E-mail: ...

Website: