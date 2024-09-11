The Vero Beach Film Festival Honored As A Top 1% Film Festival Out Of 12,000 Worldwide

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vero Beach, Fla., September 11th, 2024 This last April, the Vero Beach Festival celebrated its 7th annual festival, with its highly anticipated 2025 festival scheduled for April 10th to the 13th. FilmFreeway, an essential for the independent film world, has recently announced that the Vero Beach Film Festival ranks in their top 100 best-reviewed festivals worldwide.



FilmFreeway hosts over 12,000 film festivals held worldwide. The platform allows users to easily submit their films for consideration, as well as provides a forum for users to discuss their experiences. This August, FilmFreeway announced that the Vero Beach Film Festival is among the top 1% of all festivals on their platform, with several impressive testimonies available. See link below for testimonials from filmmakers.



"This is a wonderful honor, and every positive message on the platform warms my heart," said Executive Director David Yakir. "Our team will continue preparations for the 2025 Vero Beach Film Festival, and we plan to make it the best one yet! We look forward to watching all of the submissions."





About the Vero Beach Film Festival:



The Vero Beach Film Festival is a non-profit arts organization that celebrates independent filmmaking and enhances the South Florida community, both culturally and economically. The festival team is passionate about film, recognizing its ability to introduce audiences to new experiences, evoke deep emotions, and inspire solutions in challenging times. Over the years, the Vero Beach Film Festival has welcomed hundreds of filmmakers from around the world and showcased a diverse array of films across various genres.

