Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAAC) Gains With Lithium Miners Following CATL Possible Shutdown

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for traders, including reports on trading for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSX: LAC ) (NYSE: LAAC), an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles.

Global lithium stocks from Asia to Australia to North America got a boost today on news that Chinese battery maker CATL may potentially shut down one of China's lithium mines, due to falling lithium prices, and higher production costs.

If this happens it will create a more balanced market for other lithium miners, potentially cutting Chinese lithium production by 8%.

For miners facing a slumping market due to less demand for EV's in North America, this is a big positive for lithium prices.

Lithium Americas (TSX: LAC ) is just one of the winners from this news and made the TSX top percentage gainer list on speculation for the sector. The stock is trading at $3.3800, up 0.4700, gaining 16.0959 on volume of over 350,000 shares. The stock had a day's high of $3.55.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) is a China-based supplier of power battery systems. The Company is primarily engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sales of new energy vehicle power battery systems and energy storage systems. The Company's main products include power battery systems, energy storage systems and lithium battery materials. The Company's products are mainly used in the fields of electric passenger cars, electric buses and special vehicles, such as electric logistics cars. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets.

Research more lithium and mining stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is a paid featured mining stock on Investorideas, Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.