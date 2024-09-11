Community Foundation For Southeast Michigan Announces Nicole Sherard-Freeman As New President Ric Devore To Retire

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan (the Community Foundation) is pleased to announce Nicole

Sherard-Freeman has been named President, effective January 2025. Sherard-Freeman was most recently Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Community Foundation. Richard (Ric) DeVore, president, the Community Foundation, has decided to retire in early January 2025.



"Over the past year, we have experienced Nicole's enormous talent, deep commitment to the southeast Michigan community and strong collaboration across the foundation's staff, board and grantees," said David Provost, Chair of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. "Her extensive business, government and nonprofit background, care for people, and problem-solving skills will support our community's ability to thrive. We are thrilled that a person with her expertise and expansive network will lead the Community Foundation into the future."

Before joining the Community Foundation as COO in 2023, Sherard-Freeman was Group Executive of Jobs, Economy & Detroit at Work, and Executive Director of the Mayor's Workforce Development Board for Mayor Mike Duggan, City of Detroit. Prior to that she served as the President & CEO of Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation (DESC). From 2014 to 2018 Sherard-Freeman was Managing Director for Corporation for a Skilled Workforce, a national research-to-action non-profit that most notably led JPMorgan Chase's New Skills at Work portfolio in Detroit. She also held leadership positions in banking, global business-to-business services, and was a successful entrepreneur in Metro Detroit for three years. See complete biography at

cfsem/Nicole

"I am honored to assume the role that will provide greater support for the community where I'm from," said

Sherard-Freeman. "Ric has been a partner and an ally in helping southeast Michigan be a place where everyone thrives, and I am encouraged by the board of trustees' confidence in my ability to lead this organization and advance its good work."

Sherard-Freeman has been recognized for her leadership, including Crain's Detroit Business Notable Women in Nonprofits, 50 Names to Know in Government and 100 Most Influential Women in Michigan; Michigan Chronicle's 2024 Power 50 recipient; and Axios Detroit 2022 Power Players.

Sherard-Freeman succeeds DeVore, who has applied innovative problem solving to some of the region's leading issues including economic development, youth sports, arts and culture and environmental sustainability. He helped numerous people start and grow their careers at the Community Foundation and spearheaded the development of the organization's first strategic plan.

"What he has accomplished in a little over two years is truly significant," Provost said. "I speak for our board of trustees and staff when I say that

Ric has been a changemaker and tremendous asset to the Community Foundation and this board."

To support a successful leadership transition,

DeVore and Sherard-Freeman will continue to serve in their current roles through the end of 2024. When Sherard-Freeman assumes the presidency in January 2025, DeVore will become a special advisor to the president through the first quarter

of 2025. During that time, he will continue leading the Community Foundation's efforts to facilitate the completion of the Detroit Riverfront.

"I am honored and humbled to have had the opportunity to lead the Community Foundation for the past two years,"

DeVore said. "The talent of the board and staff and the impact they and our donors make in southeast Michigan every day makes me proud to have served them. Nicole's leadership will propel the work to the next level,

and I'm excited to see what the future holds."

The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan is, by asset size, one of the top- 30 community foundations in the country and has awarded $1.5 billion in grants to non-profit organizations.

About the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

is a full-service philanthropic organization leading the way to positive change in our region. As a permanent community endowment built by gifts from thousands of individuals and organizations, the foundation supports a wide variety of activities benefiting education, arts and culture, health, human services, community development, and civic affairs. Since its inception, the foundation has distributed more than $1.5 billion through more than 95,000 grants to nonprofit organizations throughout Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, Washtenaw, St. Clair, and Livingston counties. Visit to learn more.

Contact Sherrie Arb, vice president, Communications and Marketing, [email protected]



SOURCE Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

