Louisiana Prepares For Hurricane Francine As Storm Strengthens In Gulf Of Mexico

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Naira Afandiyeva

Louisiana is bracing for Hurricane Francine as the storm grows in power over the Gulf of Mexico before its expected landfall on Wednesday, Azernews reports.

Francine strengthened from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday and is expected to have reached Category 2 when it hits Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Francine will bring 4-8 inches (10-20cm) of rainfall, potential tornadoes and damaging winds to much of central and eastern Louisiana, forecasters said.

Residents in eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, southern Alabama and western Florida are being warned of life-threatening storm surge and urged to finish their hurricane preparations by Tuesday evening.

“You're going to want to be in your safe space to ride out the storm likely by tonight,” said Michael Brennan, director of the NHC, in an update on Tuesday.

He added that people should have a plan to shelter in place until Thursday.