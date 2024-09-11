Louisiana Prepares For Hurricane Francine As Storm Strengthens In Gulf Of Mexico
Date
9/11/2024 3:09:23 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Naira Afandiyeva
Louisiana is bracing for Hurricane Francine as the storm grows
in power over the Gulf of Mexico before its expected landfall on
Wednesday, Azernews reports.
Francine strengthened from a tropical storm into a Category 1
hurricane on Tuesday and is expected to have reached Category 2
when it hits Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Francine will bring 4-8 inches (10-20cm) of rainfall, potential
tornadoes and damaging winds to much of central and eastern
Louisiana, forecasters said.
Residents in eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, southern Alabama
and western Florida are being warned of life-threatening storm
surge and urged to finish their hurricane preparations by Tuesday
evening.
“You're going to want to be in your safe space to ride out the
storm likely by tonight,” said Michael Brennan, director of the
NHC, in an update on Tuesday.
He added that people should have a plan to shelter in place
until Thursday.
MENAFN11092024000195011045ID1108663539
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.