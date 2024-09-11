Zelensky, Plenkovic Discuss Humanitarian Demining, Post-War Recovery Of Energy Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed humanitarian demining and post-war recovery and reconstruction of facilities at a meeting with Croatian Prime Andrej Plenkovic in Kyiv.

That is according to the press service of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky thanked Plenkovic for his personal participation in the Fourth Summit of the International Crimea and in the unveiling of the Memorial to the of the Crimean Tatar Genocide.

Zelensky also praised Croatia's support in countering Russian aggression and expressed gratitude for the 11th military assistance package announced during the visit

"We are very grateful for your support since the beginning of this invasion. We count on you, especially when it comes to political issues, on our path to the EU and NATO. We are grateful to your people for helping the refugees," he said.

Both leaders discussed humanitarian demining of contaminated territories. Zelensky commended Croatia's leading role in this process and thanked for the initiative to hold donor conferences on mine clearance.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to post-war recovery and reconstruction of energy infrastructure.

Zelensky thanked Croatia for the targeted assistance for the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector, including the new tranche of energy assistance in the amount of EUR 5 million, as well as for the help in the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukraine's defenders and their families.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine