Minister Stresses Political Leadership's Eagerness To Provide Potential For New AY

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader al-Jalal affirmed on Wednesday keenness of the leadership on offering all possibilities to educational institutions for the success of the 2024-2025 academic year (AY).

The minister made the announcement after meeting with head of Kuwait University, deans and officials to develop education environment and back students, as part of preparations for the new academic year.

The minister underlined the need of upgrading education quality, and improving Higher Education institutions rankings to graduate national cadres to serve the country.

He indicated that education is the pillar of future and a base for building an advanced society to face challenges.

Al-Jalal urged removing obstacles facing students, opening more departments in line with the capacity, in addition to harnessing potential and preparing education facilities to meet the needs of students.

These instructions are upon the directives and keenness of the political leadership for the success of educational process, he noted.

The minister said he is serious in terms of implementing law, and added those who cause disputes among students will be punished, urging all students to focus on ideas and programs that serve all and contribute to developing education environment.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hassan Alfajam, General Director of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training stressed readiness to receive students for the new academic year which will start next week.

Education schedules have been prepared, and all lists of trainees at all institutes all ready, he added in a similar statement.

There is a media campaign to enhance unity and competition among students, in coordination with the Ministries of Interior and Information, and other institutions, to ensure holding elections in a spirit shows fraternal competitions among students, he elaborated.

For his part, Dr. Jasem Al-Hamdan, Dean of Students' Affairs at Kuwait University, emphasized readiness for the new academic year, saying the deanship is following preparations for students' polls.

He affirming abiding by all regulations and laws of elections, and urged all to represent Kuwait's national unity to maintain Kuwait's honorable image. (end) amh

MENAFN11092024000071011013ID1108663429