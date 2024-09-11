UK, US Foreign Secretaries Visit Kyiv To Re-Affirm Unshakeable Backing To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US counterpart Antony Blinken will reiterate united UK and US support for Ukraine in a joint visit to Kyiv Wednesday.

This is the first ever joint visit by a UK Foreign Secretary and a US Secretary of State, highlighting the UK and US's unshakeable resolve to support Ukraine, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a press statement.

The pair were seeing first-hand the enduring resilience of Ukraine's defense of its borders and independence and were due to meet with President Zelenskyy, and Foreign Minister Sybiha, becoming the first foreign ministers to meet with their new counterpart.

In his first visit as Foreign Secretary Lammy will announce at least GBP 600 million worth of support to Ukraine.

The commitment will ensure support to the most vulnerable in Ukraine, as well as support for longer-term economic, reconstruction and energy needs.

The UK Foreign Secretary also announced the intention to deploy USD 484 million worth of loan guarantees for World Bank lending before the end of the year, to bolster Ukraine's economic stability.

Whilst in Kyiv the Lammy was due to attend the International Crimea Platform's annual summit to demonstrate international unity in condemning "Putin's illegal annexation of Crimea ten years ago", said the FCDO.

The UK Foreign Secretary will also announce the first investment into Ukraine by British International Investment, the UK's development finance institute under the G7 initiated Ukraine Investment Platform.

Earlier, the Defense Secretary also confirmed, as part of the Government's commitment to ramp up and speed up deliveries of military support for Ukraine, that support announced in April - including air defense missiles, equipment for F16 fighter jets, AS90 self-propelled guns and spare barrels, military boats, and maritime guns - have now been delivered.

On top of this, the Defense Secretary today also announced that hundreds of additional air defense missiles, tens of thousands of additional artillery ammunition rounds, and more armored vehicles will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year. (end)

