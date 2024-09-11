Wellesley Information Services Extends Global Reach In ERP Research And Content Publishing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New hire continues in support of global members and dedication to entire ERP landscape

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellesley Information Services (Wellesley) is pleased to announce the addition of Jonakee Chandra to its research and content team, extending its investment in research and content for the global enterprise community.

Since the April 2023 of ERP Today, Wellesley's primary goal has been to create a powerhouse that serves the global B2B enterprise community. While SAP customers will still get the attention of SAPinsider, the vast universe of other ERP customers looking for coverage on ERP systems and topics is why we are investing in ERP research across all our brands. The appointment of Jonakee to our ERP, Platform, and Technology practice expands our coverage of the ERP market and adds depth, experience and coverage to the ERP space from her many years of working with customers and addressing their daily challenges.

"The addition of Jonakee to the ERP, Platform, and Technology team continues the delivery on our promise back in 2023 to create a trusted space for all in the enterprise technology industry. Our investment in the ERP space shows the market that not only are we providing trusted coverage and content for the SAP user, but also for the vast universe of ERP users needing cutting-edge information at their fingertips," said Jamie Bedard, Chief Executive Officer of Wellesley Information Services. "Our continued expansion and focus on this market show our dedication to truly being the premier information provider serving the global enterprise technology community."

Acquired by Wellesley in 2023, ERP Today is known as the independent voice of the enterprise technology sector and is trusted by the world's most influential CEOs and tech brands to deliver creative content that encourages its audience to think differently about the complex challenges of twenty-first century IT.

Wellesley is the fastest growing global operator of B2B enterprise technology communities, driving global conversation, education, and action that brings buyers & sellers together with a membership model that benefits the entire marketplace. With over 1.2M registered professionals from 50K+ companies and over 300 of the world's most innovative technology companies, Wellesley fosters community networking, educational opportunities, and vigorous member involvement by leveraging digital content, research, publications, and live events.

