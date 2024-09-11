(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Professor Timothy E. Bates Honored with the 2024 Real McCoy Award by DTE Energy

Celebrated for Outstanding Achievements in and Contributions to the STEMM Community

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Professor Timothy E. Bates , widely known as the "Godfather of Tech," has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Real McCoy Award by DTE Energy. This honor recognizes Professor Bates' remarkable contributions to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and (STEMM), as well as his unwavering dedication to mentoring and inspiring the next generation of STEMM leaders.The Real McCoy Awards , established in 2012, celebrate individuals who embody excellence in STEMM fields and are committed to motivating future professionals in these critical areas. Named after Elijah McCoy, the innovative African American mechanical engineer and fellow Detroiter whose lubricator invention revolutionized steam engines, the awards honor those who carry forward McCoy's legacy of ingenuity and excellence.Professor Bates was nominated for this prestigious award by a previous Real McCoy Award recipient, recognizing his groundbreaking work in the technology sector and his commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion within STEMM education and careers. His achievements, particularly in artificial intelligence, blockchain, CyberSecurity, and immersive technologies, have not only pushed the boundaries of innovation but have also opened new doors for underrepresented youth to explore and succeed in these rapidly evolving fields."Receiving the Real McCoy Award is a tremendous honor," said Professor Timothy E. Bates. "By providing historically underrepresented youth with the tools, resources, and inspiration they need, DAPCEP is paving the way for the next generation of innovators and leaders. I'm deeply committed to supporting these efforts and ensuring that we continue to expand access to STEMM education, empowering young minds to reach their full potential and drive the future of technology."The award will be officially presented at the Annual DAPCEP Real McCoy Awards ceremony, hosted by DTE Energy, on Thursday, September 24, 2024, at the DTE Energy Corporate Headquarters in Detroit, Michigan. This event will bring together esteemed professionals from various STEMM fields to celebrate excellence and discuss strategies to enhance representation and success among underrepresented communities in STEMM careers.As a Real McCoy Award recipient, Professor Bates will participate in a series of events, including media activities, networking opportunities, and discussions with DAPCEP leadership to explore partnerships aimed at expanding access to STEMM education for historically underrepresented youth.About Professor Timothy E. BatesProfessor Timothy E. Bates, known as the Godfather of Tech, is a visionary leader in technology with over 40 years of experience. His expertise spans across artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cybersecurity, where he has driven innovation and shaped the future of technology. Professor Bates is also a dedicated educator and mentor, passionately working to inspire and equip the next generation of tech leaders.About DAPCEPThe Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP) is dedicated to increasing the number of historically underrepresented youth who are motivated and prepared to pursue degrees and careers in STEMM fields. Through supplemental educational programs, DAPCEP serves K-12 students across the Detroit area, fostering the next generation of STEMM professionals.

