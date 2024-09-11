BWXT Nuclear Operations Group (NOG) Selects Ibase-T's Solumina As Corporate Standard For Manufacturing Operations Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, the global leader in cloud software for the Aerospace and Defense industry,

today announced that BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, (BWXT) has selected iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations to accelerate its digital transformation efforts in manufacturing operations and sustainment, including enabling BWXT's model-based engineering needs.

Solumina's microservices-based open architecture and cloud-native technology is the industry's first manufacturing operations platform to support Model-based Engineering (MBE) requirements on the shop floor and sustainment depot. Solumina MBE is designed to enable BWXT to improve operational efficiency by extending engineering data to speed up modifications in manufacturing production and sustainment processes while sustaining quality controls.

BWXT will deploy iSeries across several of its specialized facilities. These facilities are integral to BWXT's manufacture of naval nuclear reactors for U.S. submarines and aircraft carriers.

"iBase-t's Solumina iSeries will play a vital role in elevating our digital innovation in engineering, production and sustainment," said Kurt Bender, director of information technology for BWXT.

Chris Rhodes, director of technology and improvements for BWXT added, "This partnership with iBase-t is intended to improve efficiency throughout our operations, allowing us to deliver quality components to our customers more quickly and cost-effectively, while sustaining quality controls."

"As iBase-t expands our leadership in military and defense on a global scale, our engagement with BWXT will underscore our ability to accelerate model-based manufacturing strategies, enabling our customers to meet the demand for naval nuclear reactors while reducing operational costs," said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBase-t. "We're proud to be a trusted advisor, supporting a long-term deployment strategy of Solumina across BWXT."

BWXT's facilities are equipped with advanced machining and welding work cells capable of full-scope work to prototype design and final production. The deployment of Solumina will further enhance BWXT's capabilities in manufacturing reactors for U.S. Navy submarines and aircraft carriers.

