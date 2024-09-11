HEYTEA, HEY FASHION: New Asian Tea Brand Opens Concept Store During NYFW Next To Macy's

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HEYTEA Herald Square store becomes the brand's 9th in the US offering New Asian Tea to a growing customer base. Teaming with New York designer Sandy Liang.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HEYTEA has announced the launch of its latest New York store, to open during New York Week.

The store will be located at Herald Square, New York (1293 Broadway, New York NY 10001) and will officially open its doors on Friday 13th September, with a live jazz in-store that afternoon blending East meets West #Teashion through music.

HEYTEA, who currently have 8 permanent stores in the US, is the originator of New Style Tea and New Asian Tea. It is known for making high quality teas, forgoing the cheap ingredients like tea powders and instead using real organic milks, premium tea leaves, and innovative flavor combinations with real fruits to redefine the traditional bubble tea market.

In a groundbreaking move for the industry, HEYTEA have proactively disclosed all its product recipes since 2023. They also provide a free upgrade to a zero-calorie sugar alternative, which is specially developed by HEYTEA, and provides consumers with a lighter option without compromising on tastes, making HEYTEA a pioneer in offering healthier choices in the US market.

The concept store, the first for the brand in the US, will see inspiration taken from the traditional pavilion courtyard and ink paintings in the oriental culture, to blend tradition and modernity to create a quiet space for those who want to find their Zen in the city.

Inside the store, bamboo elements, lacquer craftsmanship, rice paper and light film add nature and warmth. The traditional pavilion is modernized, and the ink texture is randomly spliced with imitation stone tiles. Combined with the texture of the Manhattan city map, it creates a sense of rhythm and order in the space.

Jessica Shen, HEYTEA Associate Global Brand Director said“We are delighted to be opening our 9th USA store in New York during NYFW. Inspirational design plays such a big part of our look and feel here at HEYTEA, which is why we have teamed with New York Designer Sandy Liang to bring this element to life.”

“This concept store will be a place where people can relax, recharge and enjoy real Asian tea. Many oriental gardens are set up with teahouses or tea rooms for people to sip tea, chat, enjoy the scenery, relax, and enjoy a moment of peace and beauty, this is what we are recreating here. Tea has always been one of the representative elements of Asian culture, same as the ink you will see in store. They are both associated with art, aesthetics and spiritual pursuits.”

The menu will include teas from 'In Season', 'Cheesy Fruit Tea', 'Fruit Tea', 'Milk Tea' and 'Pure Tea'. Each drink will provide a unique flavor and tea-drinking experience that you won't find anywhere else.

It is the latest step in the ambitious global expansion plans of the company that started with just one modest tea shop in Jiangbianli,Guangdong,China, back in 2012.

It started by creating the Chinese 'new style tea' movement offering a fresh and healthier alternative to the Bubble Tea craze which has gone on to sweep the world.

Using fresh fruits, fresh tea leaves, premium milk, and cane sugar instead of instant tea powder and artificial additives, HEYTEA pioneered a new generation of new style tea products creating a phenomenon that is revolutionizing the tea market in Asia.

After HEYTEA's successful entry into the U.S. market in December 2023, the brand has now opened 5 stores (including this newly opened Herald Square Store) in New York and 4 stores on the west coast (Los Angeles, Irvine, Rowland Heights and Seattle).

The first HEYTEA store in New York achieved a milestone with sales of 2,500 cups on the first inaugural day of operation. Currently, HEYTEA operates over 4,000 stores in over 300 cities worldwide, serving over 100 million consumers globally.

Charlotte Joseph

HEYTEA

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.