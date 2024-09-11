Intelagree Earns Industry Recognition As Advanced Solution For Contract Lifecycle Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelAgree, a leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, has been recognized as an "Advanced Solution" in The Hackett Group's 2024 CLM Digital World Class MatrixTM – Contract Lifecycle Management and Intelligence Software Provider Perspective. This recognition further cements IntelAgree's reputation as a trusted, innovative known for automating workflows, providing actionable insights, and reducing contract cycle times.

The Hackett Group's report, respected for its in-depth analysis and benchmarking, evaluates software solutions based on both their capabilities and the value they deliver to customers. IntelAgree's inclusion in this analysis is a major milestone, reflecting the platform's ability to offer real, measurable impact through its AI-driven contract analytics, intelligent automation, and effortless integration with enterprise systems.

"Being recognized by The Hackett Group as an 'Advanced Solution' speaks volumes about the impact IntelAgree is making for customers," said David Hull, CEO of IntelAgree. "It highlights our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to helping teams focus on what really matters - impactful work, not busy work. We're proud to offer a platform that evolves alongside our customers' needs and empowers them to work smarter, not harder."

This recognition is particularly important for legal, procurement, and finance teams, who rely on CLM solutions that offer more than basic functionality. IntelAgree's advanced capabilities, especially its standard and generative AI features, provide the efficiency, flexibility, and customization that enterprises need to manage complex contracts at scale. Beyond simple automation, IntelAgree offers deep insights that empower smarter decision-making, ensure compliance with complicated regulations, and give teams greater control and transparency over their entire contract lifecycle.

To learn more about IntelAgree's recognition and explore The Hackett Group's full 2024 CLM Digital World Class MatrixTM report, visit The Hackett Group's website .

About IntelAgree:

IntelAgree is an AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform that helps enterprise teams do impactful work, not busy work. The platform uses machine learning to identify, extract, and analyze text in agreements, making contract analytics more accessible. With tools like Saige Assist, IntelAgree's generative AI-driven assistant, teams can automate complex tasks such as drafting, negotiation, and clause analysis. IntelAgree is trusted by leading companies, ranging from major league sports teams to Fortune 500 companies, to streamline the most painful, costly parts of the contracting process. For more information about IntelAgree, visit intelagree .

