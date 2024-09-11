Rock Hill Blind Company Owner Discusses Path From Lawyer To Franchise Owner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rock Hill, South Carolina, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Emily Van Cleef, co-owner of Bloomin' Blinds of Rock Hill, shared her unique career shift on the Good Neighbor Podcast: South Charlotte. The episode, titled "Emily Van Cleef's Path from Law to Bloomin' Blinds," features her journey from being a lawyer in Detroit to running a family-owned business focused on custom window treatments.

In the podcast, Emily explains that she began looking for a career change that would offer a better work-life balance and allow more family time. This led her and her husband, Jonas, to look into various franchise opportunities. After careful research, they chose Bloomin' Blinds because of its family values, customer care, and high-quality products.

Bloomin' Blinds of Rock Hill is well-known for offering a wide range of custom window treatments, repairs, and installations. They provide everything from shutters and shades to blinds, draperies, and motorized window treatments. Located at 1029 Riverview Rd Suite B, Rock Hill, SC 29732, the company serves the Rock Hill and surrounding areas with great dedication to services related to shutters, shades, blinds, draperies, motorization, and mobile repairs.

Emily shared her thoughts on changing careers: "Transitioning from law to running Bloomin' Blinds has been a significant but rewarding shift. Our business allows us to provide valuable services to our community while maintaining a focus on family, which is incredibly important to us."

Bloomin' Blinds of Rock Hill offers many products to suit different styles and needs. For shutters, they have wood, composite, and plantation options. Their shades selection includes roller, cellular, roman, and bamboo shades. They also offer various blinds such as wood, faux wood, and skylight blinds, helping customers manage light and privacy efficiently.

Modern window treatments often feature motorization for added convenience. Bloomin' Blinds of Rock Hill offers motorized options, making it easy for customers to control their window treatments with just a button press.

One of the standout features of Bloomin' Blinds of Rock Hill is their on-site repair service. Their mobile service means they can quickly and efficiently fix issues at the customer's location, making the process smooth and convenient.

Emily highlighted the importance of community and customer care in their business. "We are committed to providing the best possible service to our customers. Our mobile repair service is just one way we ensure our clients' needs are met promptly and effectively. We take great pride in our work and the relationships we build with our customers."

To learn more about what Bloomin' Blinds of Rock Hill offers, you can visit the company website . The site includes detailed information about their products and services, customer testimonials, and a gallery of their latest projects. Those interested can also schedule a free estimate and use their window visualizer tool to see how different treatments would look in one's home.

Bloomin' Blinds of Rock Hill actively engages with their community on social media platforms. For updates and more information on their latest offerings, check out their Facebook page . The page showcases photos of their products, customer reviews, and details about ongoing promotions and special offers.

The podcast episode with Emily highlights the dedication and passion she and her husband bring to their business. For more insights into Emily's career shift and the values that drive Bloomin' Blinds of Rock Hill, listen to the full podcast episode on the Good Neighbor Podcast here . Emily' transition from law to running a window treatment business shows the power of being adaptable, prioritizing family, and committing to community service.











Bloomin' Blinds of Rock Hill

Emily van Cleef

(803) 630-3056

Rock Hill, SC

