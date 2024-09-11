Prairie Farms Recognized Among 'Best Of The Best' In 2024 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A group photo of Prairie Farms' award-winning products at the 2024 World Dairy Championship Dairy Product Contest

65 Awards and 7 Category Sweeps Revealed

- Matt McClelland, Prairie Farms CEO/EVPEDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prairie Farms Dairy was a big winner in the World Dairy Expo Dairy Product Contest , which unveiled the 2024 award winners on September 5. Prairie Farms Dairy and its family of companies won 65 awards in 37 of the contest's 93 classes. Once again, Prairie Farms received more awards than any other company, making Prairie Farms Dairy the reigning contest champion. The final tally was 19 first-place awards, 23 second-place awards, and 23 third-place awards."I would like to thank the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association for hosting the World Dairy Expo competition platform. Winning 65 awards is a great honor, and not only did we top last year's number of WDE awards, but we also retained our place as the competition's most-awarded dairy," said Matt McClelland, Prairie Farms CEO/EVP. "The hard-working dairy farmers who founded our cooperative in 1938 would be proud to see our milk and dairy products compete and win on the world stage. The awards are a true measure of the decades-long commitment of our farm families and employees to making the highest quality dairy products in America. The immeasurable pride behind each award belongs to them, and I am inspired every day by their effort."The Prairie Farms family of companies were unstoppable in seven categories, claiming all top spots:1.Lactose Free White Milk: 1st, 3rd Prairie Farms - Hammond, La., 2nd Prairie Farms – Anderson, Ind.2.2% Chocolate Milk: 1st Hiland Dairy - Kansas City, Mo., 2nd Prairie Farms - Fort Wayne, Ind., 3rd Prairie Farms – Anderson, Ind.3.Fat Free Chocolate Milk: 1st Hiland Dairy - Conroe, Tex., 2nd Prairie Farms - Fort Wayne, Ind., 3rd Prairie Farms – Rockford, Ill.4.Flavored UHT Milk Awards: Prairie Farms - Battle Creek, Michigan 1st, 2nd, 3rd5.Tropical Flavored Drinkable Yogurt: 1st, 2nd, 3rd Hiland Dairy - Chandler, Okla.6.Lowfat Cottage Cheese: 1st Prairie Farms - Fort Wayne, Ind., 2nd Hiland Dairy - Wichita, Kan., 3rd Prairie Farms - Quincy, Ill.7.Blue Veined Cheese Awards: 1st Prairie Farms - Mindoro, Wis., 2nd, 3rd Prairie Farms - Faribault, Minn.Category wins included 22 fluid milk awards, 12 yogurt awards, 9 sour cream/dip awards, 7 cheese awards, 6 ice cream awards, 5 cottage cheese awards, 3 cream awards, and 1 whey award. Find the complete list of awards, along with descriptions and scores here .Held in Madison, Wisconsin, the heart of dairy country, the WDE Championship Dairy Product Contest is sponsored by The Wisconsin Dairy Products Association. It is one of the country's most prestigious dairy judging competitions. The competition attracted an impressive array of entries across 93 classes of dairy products, and each entry was carefully judged by a panel of industry experts. The competition not only celebrates product quality, but also highlights the innovation and dedication of dairy producers worldwide. The grand champions and the first, second, and third place winners for each class will receive their trophies, medals, and ribbons at an award reception and auction on October 1 as part of the World Dairy Expo in Madison. The first-place winner's products are auctioned off that day, with proceeds going to scholarship programs focused on dairy education.Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 600 farm families, 7,000 associates, 47 manufacturing plants, 100+ distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers. For more information about our farmers, cheeses, and promotions visit our website at .

