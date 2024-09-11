Venterra Realty Named To Fortune® Media And Great Place To Work® 2024 Best Medium Workplaces List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty has been recognized by Fortune®

magazine & the Great Place To Work® Institute as one of the 2024 Fortune® Best Medium Workplaces. This is the 7th time Venterra has been named on the list.

To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 213,000 employees from Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies with between 100 and 999 U.S. employees.

2024 Best Medium Workplaces List

"Being recognized among the top 100 companies is a significant achievement for Venterra, and we are proud that this marks the 7th time we have been mentioned on this list. This acknowledgment reflects our teams' commitment to our core values and our relentless pursuit of excellence in everything we do.," said

Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "Our culture of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity is what truly sets us apart and makes Venterra a great place to work. We look forward to continuing to foster a workplace that inspires growth, creativity, and success for our colleagues," said Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman.

The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For AllTM methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Some of the strongest work cultures we measure every year come from companies with relatively small headcounts," says Michael C. Bush , CEO of Great Place To Work. "Companies that make this highly competitive list offer the care and support found at companies 10 times their size."

Venterra's unique culture has been honored by the Great Place To Work® Institute with various awards in the past. Other recent

recognitions from the organization include 2024 PEOPLE® Companies that Care , Best Workplaces in Real Estate , Best Workplaces in TexasTM , and Best Workplaces in Canada . View all Venterra's previous awards from the Great Place To Work® Institute and learn more about their latest survey results from their U.S. company profile and Canadian company profile .

About

Venterra:



Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty develops, owns and manages

approximately 90

communities

and about 26,000 apartment units across

21 major US cities. Venterra provides housing to over 50,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed

$9.7

Billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately

$5.5 Billion.

Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its

award-winning company culture

at

Venterra.

About the Fortune ®

Best Medium Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune®

Best Medium Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 8.2 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 213,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Medium Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey . Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For AllTM Model help companies evaluate the experience of

every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.



Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune ®

Fortune®

upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune® tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune® measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune®

creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts - those who shape industry, commerce, and society - through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune®

500, the CEO Initiative

and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune .

From

Fortune®, ©2024 Fortune® Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune® is a registered trademark and Fortune® World's Most Admired CompaniesTM is a trademark of Fortune® Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune® and Fortune® Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Venterra Realty. Logo adapted with permission.

CONTACT:

Allie Lewnes

[email protected]

SOURCE Venterra Realty

