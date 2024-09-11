Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global probiotics food and cosmetics market is poised for significant growth, with its market size expected to expand from $59.58 billion in 2023 to $67.75 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The historic period's growth can be attributed to the rising demand for digestive health and wellness, the expansion of functional foods and supplements, and advancements in probiotic strains and formulations. The market is anticipated to reach $108.83 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.6%. This growth will be driven by customized probiotic solutions for specific health needs, innovation in probiotic-infused skincare and cosmetics, and increased use in immunity-boosting products.

Rapid Growth and Increasing Popularity of Probiotic Products Driven by Health Benefits and Consumer Trends

The increasing consumer preference for products with proven health benefits is expected to propel the growth of the probiotics food and cosmetics market. Probiotics are known for their various health benefits, including enhanced immunity and improved metabolism. They serve as functional foods, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements, contributing to a healthy lifestyle. Recent research has shown that probiotic consumption significantly improves gut microbiota balance, intestinal cell proliferation, and immune response in children. For instance, in 2021, the number of probiotic users in the United States increased by 66%, with 25% of all supplement users incorporating probiotics into their routine. Similar trends were observed in Italy and China, where probiotic usage surged, highlighting a growing awareness of probiotics' ability to enhance immune function.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the probiotics food and cosmetics market include Danone SA, Yakult Honsha Co Ltd., Nestlé Alimentana SA, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Probi AB, BioGaia AB, and Kerry Group PLC, among others. These companies are focusing on product development to meet consumer demands and offer enhanced products with added features. For example, in February 2021, BioGaia developed next-generation probiotics targeting metabolic illnesses like diabetes, utilizing a unique production technology to protect oxygen-sensitive bacteria.

Product innovation remains a key trend in the market. Technological advancements enable companies to develop new products that cater to specific consumer needs, such as probiotic-infused skincare and cosmetics. The market is also seeing growth in personalized nutrition and microbiome testing, smart wearables infused with probiotics, and biodegradable, eco-friendly probiotic products.

Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Market Segments :

.Product Type: Probiotics Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics .Ingredients: Bacteria, Yeast .Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Pharmacies/ Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the probiotics food and cosmetics market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region's rapid growth can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, coupled with a high demand for probiotics-infused products.

