Ecom Express Unveils 11-ft Ganpati Idol Crafted from 1001 Delivery Boxes, Celebrating Inclusion and Creativity This Festive Season

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 9th September, 2024: Ecom Express Limited (“Ecom Express”), India’s only pure-play B2C e-commerce logistics solutions provider, today unveils its festive season celebrations with a unique and artistic initiative. In a vibrant display of art, teamwork, and inclusivity, employees gathered at the company’s Mumbai office to construct an awe-inspiring 11-foot Ganpati idol entirely out of 1001 delivery boxes. This unique endeavor not only highlights Ecom Express's commitment to sustainability but also invites everyone to partake in the joyous celebrations surrounding the festival.



The grand unveiling of the Ganpati idol serves as a reminder of the power of collaboration and unity within the Ecom Express family. Employees across various departments contributed to this artistic endeavor, showcasing their dedication and teamwork. The initiative echoes Ecom Express’s commitment to fostering a sense of community among its workforce while embracing cultural traditions that resonate with many in India. The celebration is made even more special by 11 specially abled children who worked with Ecom Express employees to create a beautiful idol, showing how inclusivity boosts creativity and strengthens community bonds.



This year's Ganpati celebration emphasizes art and creativity as essential components of our societal fabric. By repurposing delivery boxes into a stunning idol, Ecom Express is not only celebrating innovation but also promoting sustainability through creative recycling practices. As the festive season approaches, this heartwarming project sets an inspiring tone for communities to come together in joy and celebration.



Ecom Express remains dedicated to enhancing connections within society while ensuring that everyone can experience the magic of festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi. Join us as we usher in this vibrant season filled with hope, unity, and shared happiness.



About Ecom Express: Ecom Express is India’s only pure-play B2C e-commerce logistics solutions provider as of the Financial Year 2024 (Source: RedSeer). Ecom Express operates a pan-India express logistics network covering first-mile pick-up, mid-mile transportation and last-mile delivery as well as reverse logistics (i.e., returns) and fulfilment services (i.e., warehousing). By providing essential logistics infrastructure and leveraging technology capabilities, Ecom Express connects digital retailers and e-commerce platforms to their end consumers across the country. As of March 31, 2024, we had the widest coverage pan-India and in Tier 2+ regions compared to our peers and cover over 27,000 PIN codes (Source: RedSeer Report).





MENAFN11092024005232011781ID1108662395