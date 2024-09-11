UAE and Russian Diplomatic Academies sign MoU to Advance Training and Educational Collaboration in Diplomacy

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 9th September 2024: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation aimed at enhancing diplomatic training between the two parties. The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Diplomatic Academy in Moscow in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation. Commenting on the signing of the agreement, His Excellency Al Jaber said: “This agreement between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Russian Diplomatic Academy will enhance academic relations and ensure the implementation of diverse academic programmes.”

The MoU reflects a shared dedication to advancing the professional development of diplomatic personnel. By focusing on modernising training methods in fields such as foreign policy, international relations, international law and political science, the agreement aims to foster closer cooperation between the two institutions. It provides a framework for exchanging educational materials and research activities, which will enrich the training programmes and academic resources of both parties.

Under the terms of the partnership, the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and AGDA will organise training courses for diplomatic staff. Experts from both institutions will also have the opportunity to participate in conferences, symposia, and roundtable discussions hosted by the other party. These interactions will facilitate joint research and collaborative projects, further strengthening the academic and practical expertise of both institutions.

As part of his visit, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy General-Director of AGDA, delivered a lecture titled “UAE Diplomacy and Leadership” to students of the Russian Diplomatic Academy. In his talk, he explored the UAE’s foreign policy, highlighting the nation's strategic leadership and its increasing role on the global stage. He also discussed the UAE's evolutionary approach since its establishment, which is based on enhancing international cooperation.

Commenting on the significance of the MoU, Dr. Al Dhaheri stated: "In an increasingly interconnected world, the exchange of expertise and best practices is essential for advancing the art of diplomacy. This Memorandum of Understanding between AGDA and the Diplomatic Academy of Russia is a strategic move towards mutual enrichment, enabling our diplomats to learn from each other’s experiences and approaches."

Echoing Dr. Al Dhaheri’s sentiments, Alexander Yakovenko, Rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, added: “Along with cooperation in the field of advanced training of diplomats, in cooperation with UAE, we will pay great attention to the exchange of opinions and publications on the most pressing issues of the global political agenda. We will share publications and analytics."

This forward-thinking initiative underscores the UAE’s commitment focus on cultivating human capital and promoting intellectual exchange by prioritising educational diplomacy and collaborative research.





