OPPO uplifts customer experience by launching dedicated WhatsApp service for users across the GCC

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE, September 10th, 2024 – OPPO announces the launch of its customer support service on WhatsApp, with the aim to enhance its contactless customer service offerings in the region. This service allows users across the GCC to resolve their queries promptly and conveniently from the comfort of their homes.

Available in both Arabic and English, the WhatsApp support service center operates from 08:00 to 20:00, excluding weekends and national holidays. Customers can easily access assistance for a wide range of after-sales inquiries, including warranty status, repair updates, and basic troubleshooting for OPPO products.

To connect with OPPO’s WhatsApp service center, customers can visit the OPPO website. This initiative underscores OPPO’s commitment to providing exceptional service and support to its valued customers throughout the GCC.

In addition to WhatsApp support, OPPO offers a range of contactless service tools to enhance customer convenience. Users can access Live Chat directly through the OPPO website for immediate assistance or reach out via phone in the UAE at (8000 320677). For email inquiries, customers can contact ....

For those who prefer offline support, OPPO has service centers located throughout the UAE and Qatar. Customers can visit support.oppoto find the nearest location and learn more about the services available.

OPPO remains committed to enhancing customer experience through innovative and accessible service solutions. By introducing WhatsApp support and expanding our range of contactless tools, we aim to ensure that our customers receive prompt and effective assistance, no matter where they are. This initiative reflects our dedication to providing exceptional service and support, reinforcing OPPO’s promise to prioritize customer satisfaction in the GCC region.





