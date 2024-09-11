Manga Productions and stc play Unveil New Game Inspired by Saudi Anime Series

(MENAFN- Hewar Group) Riyadh, September 5, 2024: Manga Productions, a subsidiary of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation "Misk", has launched the game "Futures Folktales Hopper Quest" in collaboration with stc play, the gaming arm of stc Group to publish the game in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Meanwhile, Manga Productions will manage the global distribution. The game, which is inspired by the hugely successful "Future’s Folkstales" series, is available on the App Store, Google Play Store, and App Gallery.



The game was developed by a team of talented Saudi professionals and features a storyline based on Arabian Peninsula tales, with multiple characters and five unique worlds, including ‘Future Riyadh.’ Available for free on mobile phones, it supports full Arabic, English, and Japanese language options. The game offers daily challenges and engaging dialogues with characters in an enjoyable and easy-to-understand format. During its trial launch phase, the game has been downloaded over 278,000 times worldwide. Follow game updates on all social media platforms @FFHQgame and @FFHQgame_Mena.



Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, stated: “Following the success of the ‘Future’s Folktales’ series, which exceeded 100 million views in its first season and was aired on over 40 platforms worldwide, special merchandise related to the series has been launched, and sponsorship for the second season of the series 'NEOM' has been secured. In continuation of these successes, we are delighted today with our strategic partnership with stc play to launch 'Futures Folktales Hopper Quest' a game inspired by the series, in a unique experience for the Saudi and Arab anime industry. stc play is a leading player in the gaming field and we are looking forward collaborating in order to further elevate our vibrant gaming community”.



Bader Almarshoud, Head of stc play, stated: “At stc play, we’re passionate about creating a vibrant gaming community where players can dive into a world of rich content, crafted around their preferences. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Manga Productions, the leading company in creative content development and production. to launch Future’s Folktales Hopper Quest, a game that brings the enchanting stories and characters of Future’s Folktales to life. This partnership embodies our vision to offer unique and future-forward experiences that resonate with our thriving community of gamers. By combining our innovative technological solutions with the creative brilliance of Manga Productions, we offer gamers an engaging and immersive adventure. stc play is committed to realizing Vision 2030 objectives by redefining the gaming experience and enabling the kingdom to become the premier global hub for gaming and esports.”



Senior Game Producer at Manga Productions, Ohoud Al-Qahtani, said: “During the development journey of ‘Future's Folktales’ we collaborated with international and local talents to provide a distinctive experience and to transfer and exchange technical and artistic expertise from experts in the field to the internal game development team. To provide the best gaming experience, we constantly work on developing and improving the product through several updates based on data collected from players. In our daily work, we also focus on developing our tools, team skills, and mechanisms for executing game development tasks continuously”.



It is worth noting that the game is inspired by the ‘Future's Folktales series, produced by Manga Productions in 2020 achieved global success. It aired on over 40 platforms and garnered over 100 million views. The series's second season is scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2024. Follow game updates on all social media platforms @FFHQgame and @FFHQgame_Mena.



stc Group, an Elite and Founding Partner of the Esports World Cup (EWC), is committed to delivering world-class connectivity throughout the tournament and demonstrating its extensive capabilities through activations at three key EWC venues: the stc Arena, stc Play Gaming Hall, and stc TV World Cup Studios. As the gaming arm of stc Group, stc play enhances the gaming experience by offering integrated chat features that enable seamless connections with fellow gamers, fostering a vibrant and interactive gaming community.







