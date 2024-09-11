The Arabian Automobiles Renault Arkana Arrival Means a Bold New Chapter in Advanced, Agile and Attractive SUVs

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 10 September 2024 – Renault of Arabian Automobiles, the exclusive distributor for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, proudly unveiled the new Renault Arkana, marking a significant enhancement in its lineup under the ‘Nouvelle Vague’ initiative. This introduction heralds a fresh era of style and sophistication, blending performance with panache in the dynamic SUV segment.



The Arkana sports a revolutionary design that includes a distinctive new look, positioning it as a leader within the C-segment Coupe SUVs. Enhanced by a deep glossy black band that connects the redesigned headlights, the vehicle exudes elegance and a commanding presence. The integration of the Nouvel’R logo into the front grille and a deliberately unstructured assortment of diamonds around the logo adds depth and modernity.



To cater to diverse preferences, the Arkana is available in three trims: Evolution, Techno, and the high-end Esprit Alpine. Each offers unique elements like satin chrome and dark chrome accents, emphasizing Renault’s move upmarket. The aerodynamic blade, a hallmark of the R.S. Line and E-Tech Engineered versions, is now included in the Techno and Esprit Alpine trims, matching the body color in the Techno version and Satin Grey in the Esprit Alpine version.



The Renault EASY LINK infotainment system provides seamless navigation and connectivity, compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, offering a rich multimedia experience from the robust 7-inch digital dashboard. The top-tier Esprit Alpine trim features bespoke elements such as a satin grey front blade and shale grey badging, and the interior boasts a mix of Eco Tep and imitation suede, enhanced with blue stitching and the Alpine logo.



Built on the CMF-B modular platform, the Arkana offers an engaging driving experience thanks to its efficient TCe 155 engine and smooth dual-clutch automatic transmission. Safety features include the Electronic Stability Program, Blind Spot Warning, and a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems to ensure peace of mind.



Unveiled in October 2020 in its European version, Renault Arkana is a shining example of the Renaulution’s success. Renault has sold 240,000 of this distinguished-looking Coupe SUV so far and it is playing a pivotal role in the brand’s plan to reconquer the C-segment.



The new Renault Arkana 2025 is now available at all Arabian Automobiles Renault showrooms. Interested customers are encouraged to visit their nearest showroom to discover more about the new Arkana and explore the full Renault range.





