Samtec Orders Classone Technology Solstice® S8 Single-Wafer System To Process Glass Core Technology Products

KALISPELL, Mont., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassOne , a leading global provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing tools for microelectronics manufacturing, today announced it has received an order from new customer Samtec for a Solstice® S8 single-wafer processing system. Samtec will use the eight-chamber Solstice to process its Glass Core family of products that includes glass interposers, smart glass substrates and microstructured glass substrates. ClassOne expects to deliver the system by end of year.



Glass substrates offer high structural integrity, resistance to vibration and temperature, environmental ruggedness, and low electrical loss, making them ideal for next-generation microelectronics demands. Samtec's proprietary Glass Core Technology process leverages the performance benefits of glass to enable performance optimized, ultra-miniaturized substrates for next-generation designs. The company's through-glass-via (TGV)-enabled glass substrates permit the integration of glass and metal into a single wafer, while interposers promote more efficient package interconnects and manufacturing cycle times.

Proprietary hardware within the Solstice system's plating rotors and reactors will enable Samtec to optimize handling and plating of its glass products in a high-volume manufacturing environment. To enable simultaneous plating using different metals, the Solstice S8 will be configured with multiple reactors including GoldPro, CopperMax, and Gen 4 ECD. In addition to plating, the system will be implemented for surface preparation processes such as metal wet etch, redistribution layers (RDL) on glass, and metal lift-off.

“We investigated a number of options for plating and wet processing of our glass products. ClassOne was the only company capable of meeting our needs,” said Jeremy Wooldridge, vice president, advanced technology, Samtec.“The flexible Solstice platform's ability to house multiple processes in one system and unique hardware design makes it ideally suited to accommodate our glass substrates' requirements.”

Byron Exarcos, CEO, ClassOne Technology, stated,“The semiconductor industry is racing toward viable solutions for high-volume manufacture of glass substrates. We're excited to have our Solstice S8 system play a role in implementing production-level plating of the TGVs that enable Samtec's unique Glass Core Technology portfolio.”

About Samtec

Founded in 1976, Samtec is a privately held, $1 billion global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions. Samtec Technology Centers are dedicated to developing and advancing technologies, strategies, and products to optimize both the performance and cost of a system from the bare die to an interface 100 meters away, and all interconnect points in between. The company's Glass Core Technology family of products are implemented in a wide range of applications, including automotive devices (RF, MEMS and sensors), smart building sensor modules, medical robot sensors, RF modules, advanced RF SiPs, CMOS image sensors, solid-state medical imaging, and active image and LiDAR. For more information, please visit: .

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology is a leading provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing systems for semiconductor and microelectronic device manufacturing around the world. Its advanced IP portfolio comprises highly customized, cost-effective processing solutions for critical wafer processes used to manufacture devices for photonics, power, 5G, microLED, and MEMS and sensor markets. With tools installed in leading fabs and research organizations worldwide, ClassOne's flagship Solstice platform is highly configurable, comprising fully and semi-automated electroplating and wet processing applications with the industry's most competitive ROI. For more information, visit classone.com . Stay in touch on LinkedIn and X .

