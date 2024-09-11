Tequity's Advises MSP Firm, Lanworks, On Acquisition By Osprey Technology Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Osprey Solutions Acquires 100% of Lanworks, Expanding Its Portfolio and Enhancing Service Offerings

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tequity , a leading North American M&A Advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT company transactions, acted as the exclusive advisor to Lanworks,

a premier provider of infrastructure and managed IT services, on their by Osprey Solutions, a leading provider of innovative IT solutions and services. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Osprey's expansion strategy and is set to enhance its service offerings and market position.

Key Highlights of the Acquisition:

Tequity Advisors

Continue Reading



Enhanced Service Portfolio:

By integrating Lanworks' Managed IT Services and advanced network and security solutions with Osprey's comprehensive IT services, the combined entity will offer an expanded suite of services, including advanced cybersecurity, cloud solutions and network management.



Innovation and Expertise:

Lanworks' team of skilled professionals will join Osprey, bringing valuable expertise and innovative capabilities that will drive the development of new solutions and enhance the company's overall service quality.

Commitment to Client Success:

Both companies share a client-centric approach, and this acquisition underscores Osprey's commitment to delivering exceptional value and support to its clients. The merger will ensure a seamless transition and continued excellence in service delivery.

"We are excited to welcome Lanworks into the Osprey Technology Solutions family," said Leigh Plumley, President and CEO of Osprey Technology Solutions. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic vision and enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive IT Managed Services out of the Canadian marketplace and across North America. Lanworks' strong reputation, 38 years in business and specialized technical expertise will complement our growth strategy and enable us to provide even more value and innovation."



"Joining forces with Osprey Technology Solutions is a tremendous opportunity for our team and our clients. The combined strengths of our companies will create a powerful platform for growth and innovation. We look forward to working together to continue delivering exceptional service and solutions to our clients,"

said Eva Kostiuk and Eric Rydzkowski, Co-founders of Lanworks. Eric Rydzkowski will remain as President of Lanworks and continue to lead the organization.



Tequity's Managing Partner & Co-Founder, Wilf Rapp, shared "The MSP market is in the midst of a dynamic change, with strategic buyers aggressively driving growth through a wave of acquisitions. The strategic acquisition of Lanworks by Osprey creates extraordinary value and synergy, unlocking new opportunities for both companies. Collaborating with Eva and Eric on this journey was a true pleasure."

For more information about the acquisition or to learn more about Tequity, please contact:

Media Contact:

Diane Horton

Managing Partner & Co-Founder

Tequity Advisors

T: +1 416.993.1734 | [email protected]

About Tequity

Tequity partners with Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and Managed IT companies to fuel their growth and expertly navigate exit strategies through M&A. Drawing on decades of experience as executives, consultants, and business owners in the software and technology sectors, we bring unparalleled industry insights and a vast network of strategic, growth-driven buyers worldwide. We are dedicated to facilitating successful M&A transactions that maximize value and drive success. Discover more at .

About Lanworks

Lanworks is a premier provider of network infrastructure and managed IT services, known for its expertise in designing and managing complex network environments.

Lanworks is committed to delivering high quality solutions and building on its 38 years of exceptional service to its clients.

About Osprey Technology Solutions

Osprey consists of a group of industry investors and operators that have come together to transform the Managed Service landscape across North America.

Osprey's focus will be on MSPs that provide Managed Infrastructure Services, Data Center, Managed Cloud, AI, Big Data, and Edge compute services in a differentiated, scalable fashion. Osprey's growth strategy includes the acquisition of small but profitable MSPs across North America that want to join forces with Osprey and buy into our delivery first mindset.



SOURCE Tequity Advisors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED