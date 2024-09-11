Prebiotic Coffee Market Set For Major Growth: Valuation To Reach USD 229.5 Million By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States prebiotic coffee is expected to grow steadily, reaching USD 30.2 million in 2024, with a 3.2% CAGR through 2034. This growth is driven by strong coffee culture and benefits. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prebiotic coffee market size is forecast to experience substantial growth over the next decade, driven by a rising focus on gut health and consumer preference for functional beverages. According to recent market research, the prebiotic coffee is expected to grow from USD 110.3 million in 2024 to USD 229.5 million by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% .

Understanding the Prebiotic Coffee Market Prebiotic coffee, a fusion of traditional coffee with health-enhancing prebiotics, has gained popularity among health-conscious coffee lovers. This innovation caters to consumers who are looking for ways to improve digestive health while enjoying their daily coffee. The global trend of increasing awareness about gut health is a major factor contributing to the projected growth. Market Drivers and Trends The amalgamation of coffee and prebiotics has created a new wave of demand among health-conscious consumers, leading to substantial market growth. As more people become aware of the health benefits of prebiotic coffee, including improved digestion and overall wellness, manufacturers are focusing on product innovations to attract a wider audience. Leading players are adding novel prebiotic strains that can survive the brewing process, offering additional health benefits without altering the taste profile that coffee lovers expect. Moreover, the rise of start-ups focusing on functional coffee blends has contributed to the growing consumer base, with products targeting both gut health and taste preferences. Regional Insights into the Prebiotic Coffee Market

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 United States 3.2% Germany 4.1% China 2.4% Japan 5.0%

Key Takeaways from the Prebiotic Coffee Market



The prebiotic coffee market in the United States is projected to experience a CAGR of 3.2% through 2034.

The Germany prebiotic coffee market is estimated to demonstrate a CAGR of 4.1% through 2034.

The prebiotic coffee market in China is anticipated to see a CAGR of 2.4% from 2024 to 2034. Japan's prebiotic coffee market is projected to showcase a CAGR of 5.0% through 2034.

“ Consumers today are more focused on their overall health, particularly gut health, which has driven the demand for prebiotic coffee ”. says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Prominent Drivers of the Prebiotic Coffee Market



Rising Health Awareness: Consumers are increasingly seeking functional foods and beverages that offer health benefits. Prebiotic coffee, known for promoting gut health by supporting beneficial gut bacteria, appeals to health-conscious individuals. This trend is especially prominent as people prioritize digestive health and overall well-being.

Growing Demand for Functional Beverages: The global demand for functional beverages that offer added health benefits beyond basic nutrition has surged. Prebiotic coffee fits within this trend, as it combines the traditional benefits of coffee (like caffeine for energy) with gut health benefits, offering more value to consumers.

Increased Focus on Gut Health: Scientific studies have highlighted the importance of gut health for immunity, mood regulation, and even weight management. Prebiotic ingredients, such as chicory root or inulin added to coffee, are gaining popularity as consumers seek products that improve digestion and foster a healthy gut microbiome.

Innovation in Coffee Products: The coffee industry has seen a wave of innovation, with new formulations catering to different consumer needs, such as organic, plant-based, and functional ingredients. Prebiotic coffee is part of this innovation, offering a unique twist on traditional coffee by enhancing its health benefits. Sustainability and Natural Ingredients: Consumers are increasingly favoring products that are eco-friendly and made with natural ingredients. Prebiotic coffee, often marketed as using sustainably sourced coffee beans and plant-based prebiotics, aligns with consumer preferences for environmentally conscious and natural products.



Challenges Faced by the Prebiotic Coffee Market



Consumer Awareness : Prebiotic coffee is a niche product, and many consumers may not be familiar with the benefits of prebiotics or the concept of combining them with coffee. Educating consumers and building awareness can be a significant hurdle.

Taste and Quality : Integrating prebiotics into coffee without altering its taste or quality is crucial. Some prebiotics might affect the flavor or texture of coffee, which could be a deterrent for coffee enthusiasts.

Market Competition : The coffee market is highly competitive with numerous established brands. Prebiotic coffee has to compete with both traditional coffee and other functional beverages that offer health benefits.

Regulatory Issues : The addition of prebiotics to coffee may face regulatory scrutiny. Ensuring that all claims are substantiated and compliant with food and beverage regulations can be a complex process. Cost of Production : Incorporating prebiotics can increase production costs. This can impact the retail price of prebiotic coffee, potentially making it less competitive compared to regular coffee.











Competitive Landscape of the Prebiotic Coffee Market

Leading manufacturers of prebiotic coffee are expanding their product lines to include both sugary and sugar-free options designed to enhance overall health. They are heavily investing in research and development to create formulations that address specific health needs.

Many companies are also prioritizing consumer education about the benefits of prebiotics for gut health to boost their product appeal. Additionally, partnerships, distribution agreements, and strategic collaborations are increasingly being employed by market players to strengthen their market presence and reach.

Recent Developments in the Prebiotic Coffee Market



In January 2020, the United States-based Bulletproof 360 Inc. launched Innerfuel, a toddler coffee range that aims to provide health benefits to as many consumers as possible.

In February 2021, The Tea Trove Company, headquartered in India, introduced new Superbrew functional coffee solutions. Companies in Europe are developing new products with innovative and attractive packaging to fetch more consumers.



Key Companies in the Prebiotic Coffee Market



Bulletproof 360 Inc.

Soyvita

Goodguts Co.

The Tea Trove

Casa de Sante

Gut powder drinks

Bevas World SL

Copper Moon

Chobani Others

Market Segmentation of Prebiotic Coffee

By Product Type:



With sugar Reduced sugar/sugarfree

By Format:



Instant Mixes Ready to drink

By Distribution Channel:



Foodservice Industry

Indirect B2C retail

Hypermarket/supermarket

Mass Grocery Retailers

wholesale stores

specialty stores

Independent retailers Online Retailing

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa



German Translation

Es wird prognostiziert, dass der weltweite Markt für präbiotischen Kaffee in den nächsten zehn Jahren ein erhebliches Wachstum verzeichnen wird, was auf einen zunehmenden Fokus auf die Darmgesundheit und die Präferenz der Verbraucher für funktionelle Getränke zurückzuführen ist. Jüngsten Marktforschungen zufolge soll die präbiotische Kaffeeindustrie von 110,3 Millionen US-Dollar im Jahr 2024 auf 229,5 Millionen US-Dollar im Jahr 2034 wachsen, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,7 % entspricht.

Den Markt für präbiotischen Kaffee verstehen

Präbiotischer Kaffee, eine Mischung aus traditionellem Kaffee und gesundheitsfördernden Präbiotika, erfreut sich bei gesundheitsbewussten Kaffeeliebhabern zunehmender Beliebtheit. Diese Innovation richtet sich an Verbraucher, die nach Möglichkeiten suchen, ihre Verdauungsgesundheit zu verbessern und gleichzeitig ihren täglichen Kaffee zu genießen. Der globale Trend, das Bewusstsein für die Darmgesundheit zu steigern, ist ein wesentlicher Faktor, der zum prognostizierten Wachstum beiträgt.

Markttreiber und Trends

Die Verschmelzung von Kaffee und Präbiotika hat bei gesundheitsbewussten Verbrauchern eine neue Nachfragewelle ausgelöst und zu einem erheblichen Marktwachstum geführt. Da sich immer mehr Menschen der gesundheitlichen Vorteile von präbiotischem Kaffee bewusst werden, einschließlich einer verbesserten Verdauung und eines allgemeinen Wohlbefindens, konzentrieren sich die Hersteller auf Produktinnovationen, um ein breiteres Publikum anzulocken.

Führende Akteure fügen neuartige präbiotische Stämme hinzu, die den Brühprozess überstehen und zusätzliche gesundheitliche Vorteile bieten, ohne das von Kaffeeliebhabern erwartete Geschmacksprofil zu verändern. Darüber hinaus hat der Aufstieg von Start-ups, die sich auf funktionelle Kaffeemischungen konzentrieren, zu einer wachsenden Verbraucherbasis beigetragen, deren Produkte sowohl auf die Darmgesundheit als auch auf Geschmackspräferenzen abzielen.

Regionale Einblicke in den Markt für präbiotischen Kaffee

Länder CAGR 2024 to 2034 Vereinigte Staaten 3.2% Deutschland 4.1% China 2.4% Japan 5.0%

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für präbiotischen Kaffee



Der Markt für präbiotischen Kaffee in den Vereinigten Staaten wird bis 2034 voraussichtlich eine jährliche Wachstumsrate von 3,2 % verzeichnen.

Es wird geschätzt, dass der deutsche Markt für präbiotischen Kaffee bis 2034 eine jährliche Wachstumsrate von 4,1 % aufweisen wird.

Der Markt für präbiotischen Kaffee in China wird von 2024 bis 2034 voraussichtlich eine jährliche Wachstumsrate von 2,4 % verzeichnen. Japans Markt für präbiotischen Kaffee wird bis 2034 voraussichtlich eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 5,0 % aufweisen.

„Verbraucher konzentrieren sich heute mehr auf ihre allgemeine Gesundheit, insbesondere auf die Darmgesundheit, was die Nachfrage nach präbiotischem Kaffee erhöht hat.“ sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury,, Kundenpartner bei Future Market Insights.

Prominente Treiber des präbiotischen Kaffeemarktes



Steigendes Gesundheitsbewusstsein: Verbraucher suchen zunehmend nach funktionellen Lebensmitteln und Getränken, die gesundheitliche Vorteile bieten. Präbiotischer Kaffee, der dafür bekannt ist, die Darmgesundheit zu fördern, indem er nützliche Darmbakterien unterstützt, spricht gesundheitsbewusste Menschen an. Dieser Trend ist besonders ausgeprägt, da für die Menschen die Gesundheit des Verdauungssystems und das allgemeine Wohlbefinden an erster Stelle stehen.



Wachsende Nachfrage nach funktionellen Getränken: Die weltweite Nachfrage nach funktionellen Getränken, die über die Grundnahrung hinaus zusätzliche Gesundheitsvorteile bieten, ist stark gestiegen. Präbiotischer Kaffee passt in diesen Trend, da er die traditionellen Vorteile von Kaffee (wie Koffein für Energie) mit Vorteilen für die Darmgesundheit kombiniert und so einen Mehrwert für die Verbraucher bietet.



Verstärkter Fokus auf die Darmgesundheit: Wissenschaftliche Studien haben die Bedeutung der Darmgesundheit für das Immunsystem, die Stimmungsregulierung und sogar das Gewichtsmanagement hervorgehoben. Präbiotische Inhaltsstoffe wie Zichorienwurzel oder dem Kaffee zugesetztes Inulin erfreuen sich immer größerer Beliebtheit, da Verbraucher nach Produkten suchen, die die Verdauung verbessern und ein gesundes Darmmikrobiom fördern.



Innovation bei Kaffeeprodukten: Die Kaffeeindustrie hat eine Innovationswelle mit neuen Formulierungen erlebt, die auf unterschiedliche Verbraucherbedürfnisse eingehen, wie z. B. biologische, pflanzliche und funktionelle Inhaltsstoffe. Präbiotischer Kaffee ist Teil dieser Innovation und bietet eine einzigartige Variante des traditionellen Kaffees, indem er seine gesundheitlichen Vorteile verstärkt.

Nachhaltigkeit und natürliche Inhaltsstoffe: Verbraucher bevorzugen zunehmend Produkte, die umweltfreundlich sind und aus natürlichen Inhaltsstoffen hergestellt werden. Präbiotischer Kaffee, der oft mit nachhaltig angebauten Kaffeebohnen und pflanzlichen Präbiotika vermarktet wird, entspricht den Vorlieben der Verbraucher nach umweltbewussten und natürlichen Produkten.



Herausforderungen für den Markt für präbiotischen Kaffee



Verbraucherbewusstsein: Präbiotischer Kaffee ist ein Nischenprodukt, und viele Verbraucher sind möglicherweise nicht mit den Vorteilen von Präbiotika oder dem Konzept ihrer Kombination mit Kaffee vertraut. Die Aufklärung der Verbraucher und die Sensibilisierung können eine erhebliche Hürde darstellen.

Geschmack und Qualität: Es ist von entscheidender Bedeutung, Präbiotika in den Kaffee zu integrieren, ohne seinen Geschmack oder seine Qualität zu verändern. Einige Präbiotika können den Geschmack oder die Textur von Kaffee beeinträchtigen, was für Kaffeeliebhaber abschreckend sein könnte.

Marktwettbewerb: Der Kaffeemarkt ist mit zahlreichen etablierten Marken hart umkämpft. Präbiotischer Kaffee muss sowohl mit traditionellem Kaffee als auch mit anderen funktionellen Getränken konkurrieren, die gesundheitliche Vorteile bieten.

Regulatorische Fragen: Der Zusatz von Präbiotika zu Kaffee könnte einer behördlichen Prüfung unterliegen. Es kann ein komplexer Prozess sein, sicherzustellen, dass alle Ansprüche begründet sind und den Lebensmittel- und Getränkevorschriften entsprechen. Produktionskosten: Der Einsatz von Präbiotika kann die Produktionskosten erhöhen. Dies kann sich auf den Einzelhandelspreis von präbiotischem Kaffee auswirken und ihn im Vergleich zu normalem Kaffee möglicherweise weniger wettbewerbsfähig machen.



Wettbewerbslandschaft des Marktes für präbiotischen Kaffee

Führende Hersteller von präbiotischem Kaffee erweitern ihre Produktlinien um sowohl zuckerhaltige als auch zuckerfreie Optionen zur Verbesserung der allgemeinen Gesundheit. Sie investieren stark in Forschung und Entwicklung, um Formulierungen zu entwickeln, die auf spezifische Gesundheitsbedürfnisse zugeschnitten sind.

Viele Unternehmen legen außerdem großen Wert auf die Aufklärung der Verbraucher über die Vorteile von Präbiotika für die Darmgesundheit, um die Attraktivität ihrer Produkte zu steigern. Darüber hinaus nutzen Marktteilnehmer zunehmend Partnerschaften, Vertriebsvereinbarungen und strategische Kooperationen, um ihre Marktpräsenz und Reichweite zu stärken.

Aktuelle Entwicklungen auf dem Markt für präbiotischen Kaffee



Im Januar 2020 brachte das in den USA ansässige Unternehmen Bulletproof 360 Inc. Innerfuel auf den Markt, eine Kaffeereihe für Kleinkinder, die darauf abzielt, möglichst vielen Verbrauchern gesundheitliche Vorteile zu bieten.

Im Februar 2021 stellte The Tea Trove Company mit Hauptsitz in Indien neue funktionelle Superbrew-Kaffeelösungen vor. Unternehmen in Europa entwickeln neue Produkte mit innovativen und attraktiven Verpackungen, um mehr Verbraucher zu gewinnen.



Wichtige Unternehmen auf dem Markt für präbiotischen Kaffee

. Bulletproof 360 Inc.

. Sojavita

. Goodguts Co.

. Die Teegrube

. Casa de Sante

. Darmpulvergetränke

. Bevas World SL

. Kupfermond

. Chobani

. Andere

Marktsegmentierung präbiotischer Kaffeeprodukte

Nach Produkttyp:

. Mit Zucker

. Zuckerreduziert/zuckerfrei

Nach Format:

. Instant-Mischungen

. Trinkfertig

Nach Vertriebskanal:

. Gastronomiebranche

. Indirekter B2C-Einzelhandel

. Hypermarkt/Supermarkt

. Lebensmittelgroßhändler

. Großhandelsgeschäfte

. Fachgeschäfte

. Unabhängige Einzelhändler

. Online-Einzelhandel

Nach Region:

. Nordamerika

. Lateinamerika

. Europa

. Ostasien

. Südasien

. Ozeanien

. Naher Osten und Afrika

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

