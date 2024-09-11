JH Adams Inn Continues Accessibility Efforts, Renews Its Certified Autism Centertm Designation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ensuring its staff follows the highest standards of accessibility and accommodations, JH Adams Inn renews its Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The renewal highlights the hotel's dedication to ensuring an accessible and inclusive experience for all guests, as the CAC designation is reserved for organizations committed to delivering an elevated guest experience and fostering a welcoming environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

“It is very exciting for us to continue as a Certified Autism CenterTM. Our team takes pride in our staff and facility, offering knowledge and tools to individuals with autism when they visit our property. We hope this sets us apart from other hotels and venues, and that other businesses will follow suit to embrace individuals with special needs,” says Derek Cress, JH Adams Inn general manager.“Recently, we had a wedding group celebrate at our inn, and the bride's brother was autistic. They loved that we were able to cater to his needs and special requests to make him comfortable for the special occasion. It is our pleasure to offer an adaptable and welcoming space for everyone.”

In addition to its certification, JH Adams Inn provides a designated low sensory area where guests with sensory sensitivities can relax. The inn also supplies noise-canceling headphones and sensory and fidget toys to ensure a more welcoming environment for all visitors. JH Adams Inn is enhancing its inclusivity by updating its website and developing a pictured menu to offer visual ordering options.

“It is important for families to feel like they are in a welcoming atmosphere when traveling, especially families with autistic individuals,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“The CAC program is designed to ensure that the accessibility measures have a lasting impact on visiting families, and we're proud to continue our partnership with JH Adams Inn in its continued efforts to best welcome every guest that visits.”

JH Adams Inn's certification is part of High Point's designation as a Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD), which is awarded to communities with a variety of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options.

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

About JH Adams Inn

The JH Adams Inn, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, is a historic boutique hotel, upscale casual restaurant and premier event venue located in the heart of High Point, North Carolina. Our relaxing retreat and premier event venue welcomes you with free breakfast and Wi-Fi, a fitness center, and on-site restaurant.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.



