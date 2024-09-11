Lisa Dugum Relaunches Crown Road: Boutique Real Estate And Lending Services Serving Malibu, Beverly Hills, And Bel Air

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image by Crown Road

Lisa Dugum and her team launched Crown Road Open Boutique Office Offering 20+ Years of Concierge Mortgage Services and Creative Financing Solutions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lisa Dugum and her team are thrilled to announce the relaunch of Crown Road and Lending. This revitalized enterprise will now cater to the elite markets of Malibu, Beverly Hills, and Bel Air, offering tailored real estate and mortgage solutions to a discerning clientele.The relaunch of Crown Road represents a significant expansion of the company's presence, with a focus on the prestigious markets of Malibu, Beverly Hills, and Bel Air. This strategic move aims to provide clients in these sought-after areas with unparalleled service and expertise in navigating high-end real estate transactions and sophisticated mortgage solutions.Lisa Dugum brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to the industry. A Los Angeles native, she has consistently demonstrated her passion for innovative, client-focused solutions. Her journey began in the hospitality marketing industry, where she honed her skills in creating exceptional client experiences.In 2006, Dugum founded Superior National Lending, a company that quickly became known for its innovative commercial loan restructuring solutions. Under her leadership, Superior National Lending expanded its services, providing invaluable support to clients facing economic challenges. This success laid the groundwork for the establishment of Crown Road Real Estate and Lending, a company dedicated to offering comprehensive real estate and mortgage services with a focus on Super Jumbo loans for high-net-worth individuals.Lisa Dugum's impressive track record includes being named Top Producer for the 1st Quarter of 2018 and features in prominent publications like Homes & Land Magazine and Haven Lifestyles Los Angeles. Her extensive client base spans the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, underscoring her reputation as a leader in the industry, particularly in managing Super Jumbo loans for high-net-worth individuals.Crown Road Real Estate and Lending is celebrated for its concierge approach, providing a diverse suite of services meticulously tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. The firm excels in residential and commercial sales and leasing, real estate investment advisory, and specializes in Super Jumbo loans for high net-worth individuals, offering products like fixed-rates, adjustable-rates, interest-only loans, balloon loans, hybrid loans, and portfolio loans.The boutique office has been offering concierge services experience in the mortgage industry specializing in creative financing for over 20 years. This approach is particularly beneficial for those looking for creative financing options that go beyond traditional lending practices.For more information about Lisa Dugum, Crown Road, Inc., and its services, visit

Lisa Dugum

Crown Road

+1 888-843-8669

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.