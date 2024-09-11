Future Electronics To Attend Mcgill University's Engineering And Technology Career Fair (Techfair)

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease) September 11, 2024 - Future Electronics, a global leader in distribution, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming McGill University Engineering and Career Fair (TechFair) on September 25, 2024. The event, held at Centre Mont Royal in Montreal, aims to connect McGill students with leading employers in the engineering and sectors.



The TechFair, established in 2000, is a biannual event that brings together students in Engineering, Computer Science, and Physical Sciences with top companies in the industry to explore career and internship opportunities. Future Electronics will be represented by Talent Acquisition Specialists who will engage with students to discuss the company's business, the benefits of working at Future Electronics, and available career opportunities in key areas such as Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, and Software Engineering.



Future Electronics has been a key player in the electronics distribution industry for over 50 years, offering a wide range of products and services to its global customer base. The company is committed to nurturing the next generation of engineers and technologists by providing opportunities for professional growth and development.



The Future Electronics team looks forward to meeting students who are passionate about innovation and eager to contribute to the future of technology.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit





