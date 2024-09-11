Al-Safa Charity Opens Endocrinology, Dialysis Hospital In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BISHKEK, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Al-Safa Charity and Humanitarian Society, inaugurated an endocrinology and dialysis hospital in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, on Wednesday, with support from the General Secretariat of Kuwaiti of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

During the opening ceremony, which was attended by Kyrgyz Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, the Chairman of the Society's Board of Directors, Mohammad Al-Shaya highlighted the significance of this new medical facility.

Al-Shaya emphasized that the hospital project enhances Kuwait's leading role in humanitarian work, showcasing the country's positive contribution to humanitarian efforts worldwide.

He also stressed the importance of implementing healthcare projects that align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, while praising the strategic partnership between Al-Safa Charity and the General Secretariat of Awqaf, which has led to numerous exceptional international projects.

On his part, Nasser Al-Hamad, the Acting Secretary General of the Awqaf Public Foundation, noted that the hospital was one of the few specializing in endocrinology and dialysis in Kyrgyzstan.

He explained that the hospital was initially built years ago but construction was halted due to financial challenges, the charity's mission was to complete and fully equip this hospital.

Al-Hamad affirmed Kuwait's ongoing commitment to Islamic cooperation through governmental support, partnerships, and agreements fostered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other sectors focused on development and international cooperation.

This hospital opening was part of a series of humanitarian projects by Al-Safa Charity in Kyrgyzstan, as part of its 16th charity campaign, which began on Sunday and will continue until 13 September. (end) kmj

MENAFN11092024000071011013ID1108661517